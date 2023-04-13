Jeremiah Ames, interim principal at Lenox middle and high school, will be keeping the job on a permanent basis

LENOX — Jeremiah Ames, who has been serving as interim principal at Lenox Memorial Middle and High School since January, has been named to the position on a permanent basis.
Interim Superintendent Howard "Jake" Eberwein III announced the move Thursday in a letter to the school community.
Ames is a longtime Berkshire educator who launched his career in Lenox and has served as principal and assistant principal of Hoosac Valley Middle and High School in Cheshire, and was most currently "on loan" from his position as a Spanish teacher at Lee Middle and High School.
He was chosen after an "extensive search process" over the past few months, Eberwein said. Ames was one of two finalists that were interviewed both by Eberwein and incoming Superintendent William Collins, who will take his position in June.
"Ultimately, it was Jeremiah’s work in the interim role, what he articulated during follow-up interviews, and what his references shared about him, that set him apart," Eberwein said.
"As a resident of Lenox, with two children in the system, Dr. Ames maintains a strong desire to serve his home community," Eberwein said, "and, in collaboration with all stakeholders, will continue to build and advance a vision for LMMHS."
The previous principal, Salvatore “Sal” Frieri, resigned without explanation in September, only two months after being hired.
Interim principal stints followed, first by former Lenox Superintendent Timothy Lee and then by Ames.
Eberwein's letter did not mention whether a contract had been reached with Ames or how much he would be paid, but Frieri began his brief tenure with a three-year contract and a starting salary of $117,000 annually.