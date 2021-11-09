LENOX — Approval of the $1 trillion infrastructure package by Congress last weekend could help finance an extensive, federally required environmental upgrade of the town’s wastewater treatment plant.
Town Manager Christopher Ketchen is looking into that possibility, he told The Eagle this week. While the bill signed by President Joe Biden on Saturday covers a variety of projects, it’s not clear yet whether the Lenox plant improvements would be eligible. The facility must meet the Environmental Protection Agency’s new phosphorus discharge requirements.
Grant money from the U.S. Department of Agriculture is another possibility, Ketchen said.
“Who’s paying for it will determine how many other ... large projects [we can do],” he said, and to what extent. “I think we’ll get some outside funding, and the more we can get, the more we’ll be able to do. It all hinges on that; that’s the ballgame.”
The upgrade mandated by the EPA is estimated to cost about $25 million, Ketchen told the Finance Committee during a recent briefing on the town’s pending capital investment needs. Last June, annual town meeting voters approved financing $3 million for design and engineering of the project, which has an EPA deadline of November 2024 for completion. The work is expected to take a year.
Nationally, Biden’s package allocates $55 billion for upgrades to water and wastewater infrastructure. Massachusetts is expected to receive more than $12.5 billion toward its roads, bridges, water systems and other infrastructure needs.
Over the next five years, funding formulas would steer at least $4.2 billion to the state for road improvements, $1.1 billion for bridge replacements and repairs, and $1.1 billion to improve water infrastructure by upgrading community water systems and replacing lead service lines.
The Bay State’s total haul could be padded further by grant money. In addition, individual communities could apply for competitive grants.
Other capital investments planned or underway in Lenox include:
• A badly needed public safety complex for police, fire and ambulance services to replace the antiquated police station in the basement of Town Hall and the 1909 fire station next door ($15 million).
The architect and engineering firm, Caolo & Bieniek Associates, of Chicopee, has started preliminary planning. A 3- to 5-acre parcel at Brushwood Farm, opposite the Courtyard by Marriott, is the preferred site in the exact geographic center of town, but there are wetlands and endangered plant species issues. The town-owned land at Saw Mill Brook, opposite Caligari’s Hardware on Housatonic Street, is the runner-up site.
“We remain in the basement of a 100-plus-year-old building and have outgrown its usefulness,” Police Chief Stephen E. O’Brien has said. “We need a new building that conforms to police accreditation standards and provides us with room to maneuver.”
• A primary waterline from the town’s Root reservoirs and treatment plant into the center of town, nearly fully designed ($2 million), with bid requests going out in January for a spring start. A second line was replaced several years ago; both were more than 100 years old.
• The town library’s Dome Room and roof restoration, as well as a fire-suppression system (up to $1 million), with work to begin in April. Grant money will cover $300,000 toward the project, plus an additional $50,000 raised by the private Lenox Library Association.
• Cupola and roof restoration at Town Hall, estimated to cost $750,000 when it goes out to bid this month for work to begin next spring.
Very favorable borrowing rates will help preserve the town’s ample cash reserves currently totaling nearly $5 million, Ketchen noted. Finance Committee member Michael Feder voiced caution on how long the current low interest rates will remain available. But, Ketchen told the committee that financing totaling about $3,750,000 for the waterline, library and Town Hall projects is expected to be completed next week.