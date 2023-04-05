Sparks fly as residents tangle with town planners over Lenox cellular bylaw proposal

LENOX — A public hearing Tuesday night on the town’s proposed personal wireless facilities bylaw turned into a contentious three-hour ordeal that ended in frustration and bitterness.

During the hybrid hearing attended by about 40 people, several angry opponents of the plan bombarded the Planning Board with critical comments, claiming their views were not included. They accused town planners of employing a consultant, David Maxson, co-founder of Isotrope LLC, who represented the interests of telecom companies rather than the town.

Other critics offered milder suggestions on how to improve the bylaw written by the Planning Board members and reviewed favorably by Town Counsel Joel Bard of KP Law. He’s a specialist on municipal law, land use and wireless communications.

After a similar measure last year went down in defeat, the town is making another run at crafting a bylaw that would lead to improved cell service in the community.

Some key points during the Planning Board’s presentation:

• The current bylaw prevents new wireless facilities from being sited to fill in the town’s widespread signal gaps, a violation of federal communications law.

• Small wireless 5G facilities on town land along the street are not subject to zoning but fall under town bylaws to be approved by the Select Board. But small wireless poles would be unnecessary if adequate cell service coverage can be provided townwide.

• The new bylaw would enhance local control by the Zoning Board of Appeals by limiting where new facilities could be located, subject to thorough public review and zoning board approval.

• No towers are allowed in the densely populated zones of the downtown Lenox area and Lenox Dale.

Local resident Susan Foulds a bylaw supporter, noted “a here-and-now safety and health issue, with such serious gaps for our EMTs and for our residents, like those who don’t have coverage and lost their electricity during the recent snowstorms. It’s about emergencies and our EMTs even being able to communicate.”

But a majority of the dozen-plus speakers at the hearing maintained their opposition to the bylaw plan designed to help plug widespread wireless signal gaps in many parts of town.

Resident Amy Judd demanded an amendment to the proposed bylaw restoring “protective language” along with safeguards to prevent “scams … these guys, the site developers, are crooks; scam artists.”

“You can make this a bylaw that will make us all feel safe, protected and able to vote ‘yes,’” she said.

After other bylaw opponents asked for the town to consult with “independent attorneys,” Planning Board member Susan Lyman pointed out that the members have viewed presentations by attorneys suggested by the opponents.

“In our opinion, to come up with durable bylaws, our town would not be well-served by those attorneys,” said Lyman, who is an attorney herself. “Our town is very well served by our attorney, Joel Bard. He advises towns and cities as to what their bylaws need to have to pass muster.”

Gwen Miller, the Lenox land use director and town planner, emphasized that many Berkshire communities have outdated zoning bylaws.

The town’s work on a new, protective cellular bylaw involves “a forward approach to be proactive and to equip the town with the best regulations available to be ready for existing technology and technology that’s coming down the pike,” she said.

However, resident Susan May pushed back, suggesting that the proposed bylaw is “protective of the town being sued by the telecoms, but it’s not protective of the residents’ health, and that should be the No. 1 issue.”

Jim Harwood, a Planning Board member, described the proposed bylaw as “far more protective than what we have, but anything that was more restrictive than this would be more prohibitive [of new facilities] and less protective than what we have.”

Karen Beckwith, a downtown resident, urged revisions in order to “control the telecom industry.” She asked for additional language stressing that “the purpose of the bylaw is to protect the health. general safety and welfare and the quality of life of this community.”

Replying to a question from bylaw opponent Diane Sheldon, Planning Board members emphasized that any antenna or tower is excluded from subsidized multi-family housing complexes of 20 units or more, such as the Curtis on Main Street.

In one of the hearings many flareups, Sheldon insisted that Maxson, the Planning Board’s consultant, works for the telecom industry.

“That’s not true,” board Chairman Tom Delasco responded firmly.

“There’s no nefarious conspiracy here,” Harwood interjected. “Please stop suggesting there’s something untoward going on.”

Voicing frustration over personal attacks by opponents, Planning Board member Pam Kueber stressed that the issue is whether the proposed bylaw is effective. “You can pick at the people and the process, but in the end, it’s the product we should really focus on here.”

“We have done massive amounts of work to understand everything in our bylaw, and we stand behind it,” she declared. “It’s the Planning Board’s bylaw.” She cited strong support for the proposal from town attorney Bard, who has said that “it’s done a good job of balancing the interests of a wide variety of people in the town.”

Delasco, the board chairman, affirmed that while extensive public comments have been taken at previous sessions, “some of our meetings have been hijacked by people from way outside of our town, who Zoomed into our meetings at the request of somebody.”

Speaking in favor of the bylaw, Marybeth Mitts noted that it plugs gaps in the existing law and gives the town more control through its zoning board to closely scrutinize any applications from cellular providers.

“The Planning Board has worked on this bylaw not under pressure from telecom, but under pressure from the fact that we know our cell coverage service is terrible,” said Mitts, a member of the Select Board. “People complain to Town Hall daily. Nobody should have to worry, we need better cell coverage for public safety, convenience and for our economy.”

After the public hearing was adjourned, the Planning Board agreed to wrap up its bylaw review with a final vote at 6 p.m. April 11. The town’s registered voters will determine the fate of the proposal at the annual town meeting at 7 p.m. May 4 in Lenox Memorial Middle and High School.