What brain drain? 'This is my home,' says the new Lenox principal

LENOX — There’s a new principal in town.
Salvatore “Sal” Frieri, an administrator at several schools in Western Massachusetts, starts his new job at Lenox Memorial Middle and High School on Aug. 1. He is a Pittsfield native and lives in the city still.
He succeeds Michael Knybel, who departed after 10 years as principal for what he described as family reasons. He relocated to Hull on the South Shore as the new principal of the high school there.
Frieri’s appointment was announced this week by Superintendent Marc J. Gosselin, Jr. “Mr. Frieri emerged as a top candidate from the applicant pool and through multiple rounds of interviews and conversations with stakeholders, including students, families, community members, faculty, staff and administrators,” Gosselin said.
Gosselin said students expressed strong support for Frieri. "His passion, authenticity, and capacity to connect resonated," he said.
Frieri will be paid a starting salary of $117,000 annually on a three-year contract.
During a community conversation July 7, Frieri, who is 40, told the crowd: “Finding success for kids, that’s my passion, my focus and that’s what I’m good at, cheerleading for students. The only question that needs to be answered is what’s best for kids.”
He had emerged as the sole finalist, after a second candidate withdrew.
Frieri said he has a strong interest in students with high needs in any area, including academic, behavioral or social-emotional. “That’s my passion, to make sure all students are included and that they receive an equitable education, that they don’t just receive a minimum amount and skirt by. They deserve to have a team of cheerleaders who are creating a plan of success for them.”
“Students who have special needs deserve access to anything that’s offered in middle and high school,” he said. “Any club, any sport, any class, AP classes ... it is incumbent on us to find the support that makes that successful for them. Inclusion and equity is a gargantuan passion of mine. Any student who needs a little bit extra is definitely on my radar.”
He told the forum he has an open-door policy. “Somebody trying to lead a community needs to be a member of it and needs to be accessible to the community. Everybody working with them needs to be held accountable to that standard, effectively communicating with families.”
Frieri’s appointment resolves concerns over leadership of the school following the unanticipated resignation of Knybel, and the “approved leave” for Assistant Principal Brent Bette. He is no longer employed by the school after 13 months in the position, which is now being advertised on employment sites.
A school community member attending the forum noted that the year “ended with a bang in a really bumpy way, and we’re all pretty fragile." That person asked how Frieri would respond.
By building relationships, he said, working on teams and being available to faculty and staff members.
“Face time with me is very easy to acquire,” he said, “and the answers I give are thoughtful because I have to live with them after that. The repercussions of anything we decide together, we’re in it together. It’s about being genuine, being present and building trust.”
Frieri said he loves working, noting that he held a job at the “Imagine That!” bookstore on Dalton Avenue in Pittsfield when he was 12 and washed dishes at the Highland Restaurant for four years as a teenager.
“There’s so much brain drain, so many of our kids leave and never come back, and I’m here, this is my home,” he said. “Being a principal is the most rewarding thing I’ve ever done in my life.”
As for his future plans, Frieri said: “I can see myself being a principal of this school for 15 years, and then being a superintendent for five, and then retiring, or some other mixture. That’s my track, that’s what I want to do.”
Most recently, Frieri served as principal of Munger Hill Elementary, a K-4 public school in Westfield. Previously, he was a K-8 principal in the Holyoke Public Schools and an English, math and science teacher at Reid Middle School in Pittsfield from 2009 to 2014.
Frieri is a 2000 graduate of Taconic High in Pittsfield and is certified in Massachusetts as principal for grades preK-12 and as a special education administrator and superintendent of schools. He holds a master's degree in education from American International College in Springfield and a bachelor's degree in economics from the University of Houston.
After his appointment was announced, he praised the reputation of the town's schools. "I look forward to getting to know the students as individuals. I will be visible in the halls, present in the classroom and cheering the students on at games, performances, and art exhibits.”