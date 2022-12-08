Lenox adjusts its tax bite to ease increases to homeowners, after values shoot up

LENOX — The good news: Property values in Lenox just went up, by a lot. The not-so-good news: That creates a tax impact, as one town leader pointed out: “You can’t eat equity.”
Home prices in Lenox jumped between July 2021 and June 2022, just as in most other Berkshire communities. The increase in Lenox was a whopper — 23 percent for the average single-family house now valued at $575,000, up from $467,000 last year, according to Board of Assessors Chairman Tom Romeo.
What will that mean for tax bills? A relatively moderate increase of just over 4 percent. The size of the bite was held down because the Select Board voted Wednesday night to shift some of the tax burden to the town’s commercial, industrial and personal property ratepayers.
“This was a very interesting year,” Romeo said in a classic understatement. “Prices of houses escalated, but the values on the commercial side didn’t grow as rapidly because of COVID.”
Helping to stabilize town finances and taking some of the burden off existing taxpayers: New growth of $308,000, representing residential and commercial properties coming onto the tax rolls.
As recommended by Town Manager Christopher Ketchen, the Select Board chose to continue splitting the town’s tax rate between homeowners and the commercial-industrial side, where average property values rose just over 9 percent.
By shifting the tax bite toward the business property owners, the result for the typical single-family homeowner will be a tax bill of $5,274, an increase of $207. For the commercial/industrial taxpayer, the average bill comes to $19,234, an increase of $503, or 2.7 percent over last year.
“I think it’s fair that everybody’s feeling part of the pain,” Selectman Edward Lane said. “The assessors and the town manager can’t work magic with where these numbers are.”
David Roche, chairman of the Select Board, said he wanted the increase as low as possible. "Obviously this will be a difficult year for town residents with the cost of oil almost doubling, electricity almost doubling. People on fixed incomes are going to have a really difficult time meeting obligations.”
As he put it, “It’s a two-edged sword. Everybody’s real estate goes up in value, but you can’t eat equity, and we’re going to pay extra dollars on this equity that’s in constant flux.” Roche noted that home sale prices have started declining countywide, as mortgage and other interest rates rise.
“For people on a fixed income, they’re not getting any raises, not in proportion to what we’re seeing in the cost of living and inflation," Roche said. "We want to make sure everybody’s sharing the burden, or if there’s a reward, we share the reward.”
Selectman Neal Maxymillian agreed. “But if we stayed the way we have been, we’d be giving a tax cut to the commercial sector. That doesn’t make any sense.”
Thus, the board members voted 4-0 to place a somewhat higher burden on businesses and industries.
The new tax rate for residential payers is $9.16 per $1,000 of assessed value on homes. That compares to the current rate of $10.84.
Romeo, the Board of Assessors chairman, predicts that residential home sales for 2022 will climb again, but also anticipates more increases in new growth and a higher rate of increase for commercial property values.