A cash benefit for lower-income families? That’s the proposal from an influential Berkshire-based conservative

LENOX — Oren Cass, a full-time Lenox resident and outspoken member of the town's School Committee, is an influential conservative voice in national politics. So why was he on the front page of The New York Times almost two weeks ago?
Cass, 39, crashed that newspaper by advocating what sounds like a loved-by-progressives policy: cash payments to families with children. He explains that cash-for-kids fits conservative values by supporting strong families.
Cass, who moved to Lenox 8 years ago from Boston, was an adviser to Mitt Romney’s two presidential campaigns. He also is a founder and the executive director of The American Compass think tank, which has been described as focusing on "what the post-Trump right-of-center is going to be.”
American Compass and allied groups are in the spotlight for promoting family policy to help support working families with children through cash payments from the federal government. The goal is to get more help to lower-income families, Cass explained in an Eagle interview.
“Our proposal would benefit anybody who’s working and earning any income at all,” he said. “The full value would go to a family with one person working part-time at a minimum wage.”
It would meet needs for child care if both parents work, but “it would go a long way to give parents the choice to both be working, if that’s what they want, or to have somebody home with the kids, if that’s what they want,” Cass added.
In a nutshell, the Family Income Supplemental Credit would pay families a per-child benefit, but the total paid could not exceed the family's earnings from the prior year. Key points:
• Pregnant women would receive $800 monthly beginning at the fifth month of pregnancy, then $400 monthly from birth through a child’s sixth birthday, followed by $250 per month until the child turns 18.
• The payments phase out, beginning at $100,000 for a single taxpayer and $200,000 for parents filing jointly.
• Married parents would receive a 20 percent boost in their monthly supplement.
• Two-thirds of the $200 billion to $250 billion a year cost of the benefits would come from existing programs — like parts of the current child and earned income tax credits — and one-third from a tax increase.
Excerpts from the interview follow, lightly edited for length and clarity:
EAGLE: Since your proposals were developed two years ago, what’s happening now to bring them to the forefront?
CASS: Senator Romney (R-Utah) reintroduced a proposal that looked a lot like ours last summer, so it’s been an ongoing conversation for a while. The Biden administration expanded the child tax credit into universal cash payments as COVID relief, but that was only for one year. So when that was expiring last year, there was a lot of debate about whether it would be extended, or what alternatives and compromises might exist.
EAGLE: The political environment on Capitol Hill, particularly in the House, is not friendly territory for any additional spending and/or a tax increase. How do you envision moving these ideas from the think tank to reality?
CASS: One of the things making these family policy discussions promising is that a lot of money is spent already, though not in especially effective ways. This is kind of a reform of existing programs more so than out-of-nowhere new spending. That said, new revenue would also be required through changes in the tax code. There’s opposition to new spending, but on the flip side there is increasing recognition in the Republican Party that some of their priorities will require new spending and, in some cases, new tax revenue as well. Increasingly you see now a commitment to preserving Social Security and Medicare with a recognition that it’s going to mean finding a way to pay for them.
EAGLE: Since your proposal is a potential bipartisan plan, the problem is that the Republican Party you’re in does not embrace it. How do you reconcile that with moving this beyond talking points to an idea whose time has come?
CASS: I would disagree, though you’re certainly right that Senator Romney himself occupies a quite unique place in the party. But former Senator Richard Burr (North Carolina) and current Senator Steve Danes (Montana) were both part of the revised proposal last year, they’re both quintessential mainstream Republicans. Senator Josh Hawley (Missouri) has introduced a similar proposal that’s more aggressive in the support it would provide to working families. Tracing the trajectory of this, it’s something that’s becoming increasingly central to what the party is talking about and has an increasing number of mainstream and politically ambitious folks trying to get behind it. And Senator J.D. Vance (Ohio) represents a potential future direction for the party and someone who has generally adopted positions much more in line with this approach.
EAGLE: But without buy-in from the House, it doesn’t go anywhere, so how do you get past that to assemble a coalition of advocates to push it toward the finish line?
CASS: The House is more challenging, but there have been steps in the right direction there as well. The Republican Study Committee, a large group of House conservatives, is having the same discussions and there’s significant interest in exploring this kind of approach. That said, there’s a lot more disunity in the House that speaks to the uncertainty about the future course of the Republican Party and its priorities. But this is pretty typical, and why the legislative process is called "sausage-making." We’re very encouraged by how family policy ideas are gaining momentum and by the strength of the underlying logic. You start to see the contours of a compromise with Democrats saying they can’t get everything they want, but they can get something they actually like a lot, and a group of Republicans saying it meets their priorities as well.