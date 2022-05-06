At an emotional annual town meeting, Lenox residents strongly supported the school budget. Officials had recommended against it

LENOX — Against the recommendation of the town Select Board and Finance Committee, residents on Thursday overwhelmingly approved the School Department’s $14.9 million spending plan for the upcoming fiscal year.
Residents voted in favor of the education budget by an 83 percent to 17 percent margin. They also supported a town tax levy — the amount to be raised by taxes — of $29,663,000.
Turnout was just over 7 percent — 272 out of 3,776 registered voters.
Ahead of the vote, Town Manager Christopher Ketchen had pointed out that while the School Committee proposed a $697,000 spending increase over this year, the Select Board and Finance Committee pushed for a $426,000 increase.
“We were unable to reconcile the ‘universal difference’ internally, so it’s before you to decide, as it should be,” he said.
Presenting the education budget, School Committee Chairman Robert Vaughan cited the recent U.S. News ranking of Lenox Memorial Middle and High School as No. 1 in the county, and 29th out of 378 Massachusetts high schools, while Morris ranked third in the county and 176th among 1,182 elementary schools statewide.
“This is what your support has helped us accomplish,” Vaughan told the voters. He attributed the 4.9 percent increase in the school budget in part on the expiration of federal grant support during the pandemic as well as pandemic-related revenue shortfalls to offset a 3.1 percent increase in actual expenses.
“Over the years, we have sought to bring parity to all the departments in the town,” Selectman David Roche said, “meaning we treat everybody the same, not valuing one group of employees over another.”
He urged a “no vote” on the school budget to assure town employees that voters “value their services equally and allow us to move forward together with the School Committee. It’s time to work together to benefit the entire town.”
Finance Committee Chair Kristine Cass, noting the group’s 5-1 vote opposing the school budget — she was the lone supporter — stated that “members did not vote against the school budget because they don’t value our schools or they want to save money by making cuts. We all take enormous pride in the quality of our schools and the role they play in our community.”
But she asserted that “undisciplined budgets put our schools and our town at risk. Simply put, it is not possible to maintain outstanding schools and continually improve them if we’re not using our resources as effectively as possible.”
Depicting the school budget as “not responsible,” Cass stated that “excellent schools deserve an excellent budget. We should all hold the school budget to the same high standard we would hold any budget.” She called for significant savings and efficiencies, and voiced hope that by working with the School Committee on next year’s budget, the Finance Committee could support it enthusiastically.
Morris School parent Kristen Moriarty denied that School Committee members are recommending frivolous spending and that “it might be out of touch” to target school personnel, who represent 82 percent of the budget.
“The way to show our teachers appreciation this week and to send a message to our children that they matter is to pass this school budget,” she said.
A majority of the dozen residents who spoke during the debate supported the spending plan. Charles Guyer, a senior at the middle and high school, pointed out that transferring to the school helped him to secure “a good future” through strong academic programs, small classrooms and one-on-one time with teachers.
Ahead of the intense school budget discussion and vote, Ketchen, the town manager, painted an upbeat portrait of town finances, along with some caveats. Total town spending from all sources is pegged at nearly $31 million for the 2022-23 fiscal year starting July 1, up about 6 percent from the current year.
Among his key points:
• The tax levy of $29,663,000 is 4.1 percent above the current year, based on conservative state aid and local revenue assumptions and on limited use of the town’s nearly $4.2 million in “free cash” reserves, fueled by record-setting hospitality tax revenue.
• The residential tax rate, reflecting the 4.1 percent increase, is projected to come in at $11.28 per $1,000 of assessed home value, compared to the current $10.84.
• Based on the average single-family home’s assessed value of $467,000, the tax bite of $5,275 would be up $207 over this year.
• Numerous, very large capital-improvement projects are coming down the pike, including a federally-mandated wastewater treatment plant upgrade, the most expensive requirement in the town’s history; a public safety facility; Town Hall improvements and upgrades at the town library, the public works facility and at the middle and high school.
The town’s ability to impose additional taxes totals nearly $3.9 million, a “soft reserve” that could be deployed without a Proposition 2 1/2 override, “but we feel it’s better served in your bank account than in ours,” Ketchen said.
With a commitment to “maintaining services while grappling with the inflationary pressures that we’re all facing, we’re looking to manage the tax burden while meeting service needs and legal obligations,” he told voters.