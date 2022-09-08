Berkshire County’s tourism mecca of Lenox had a gangbusters summer. Will fall follow suit?

LENOX — If the town described as the epicenter of Berkshires summer tourism seemed especially busy this season, it was. Business leaders and hospitality industry owners back that up.
“It was a fantastic summer, the best we’ve ever had!” said Jason Macioge, owner since 1999 of the downtown Bistro Zinc restaurant and Betty’s Pizza Shack.
Despite the continuing pandemic in 2021, business was good during that summer a year back, Macioge said. “But this past summer was even better.”
Both of his businesses stayed open full-time through the pandemic, with Zinc focusing on indoor dining seven days a week without takeout options.
Tanglewood’s return to a full-throttle schedule brought customers back, big time.
“Numbers-wise, we have been doing well,” said Molly Lyon-Joseph, owner of Frankie’s Ristorante Italiano on Main Street and its sister eatery, Pizzeria Boema.
“I can feel the growth of the Berkshires in terms of people who have made the Berkshires a year-round home,” she said. “September numbers don’t die off like they did pre-pandemic.”
Whitney Asher, owner of Brava since 2012, said the restaurant’s relocation in November 2020 to more spacious quarters on Church Street more than tripled capacity, now at least 90 seats including the outdoor patio. “Our business has certainly grown massively, following record sales in 2019,” he said.
Brava restored its six-night a week schedule this summer, serving food until midnight, with the bar open until 1 a.m.
The newest heavy hitter on Restaurant Row, Ryan Salame, has pumped at least $6 million into the downtown economy by acquiring half a dozen current or former eateries in the downtown district since July 2020, branding his multiple businesses as the Lenox Eats Collective. It now has Lunch Pail, a food truck, and it includes the recently added Lenox Catering Co. as well as Sweet Dreams, the ice cream, candy shop and bakery, formerly The Scoop.
“The town is back to pre-pandemic levels of business and with the improvements we’ve made at Firefly Gastropub and the Olde Heritage Tavern, both venues have had a tremendous summer,” he said by email. “Food costs continue to be high, but we’re able to stay competitive. We’ve been fortunate that staff are finding a home and excitement working within Lenox Eats, so we have not had staffing issues this summer.”
On Church Street, Campfire — formerly Cafe Lucia — plans to open in late spring following interior and exterior improvements and menu development, Salame said.
Meanwhile, the site continues to host the weekly Lenox Farmers Market on Fridays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Sept. 30. Plans are yet to come for the former Lenox Pizza House on Franklin Street, one of Salame’s recent acquisitions, although the kitchen already is being used as food prep space for Lunch Pail.
At Loeb’s Foodtown, owned by Bernie and Isabel Fallon since May 2019, each summer has seen business increase as inventory expanded, with more shelf space for natural food products. Interior renovations were completed along with a repaving of the parking lot.
During the pandemic, more people were purchasing groceries for at-home meals, said Bernie Fallon. The deli has been the most lucrative segment of the business, he said, thanks to increased efficiency handling the lunch-hour crunch.
Although summer is the key profit center, “the off-season is really good, especially October and November,” he said. “January and February are not slow, the way they used to be. I’d like to think it’s the items in the store that bring people back, not just that there are more people around here. I think it’s both.”
He has tried to keep prices stable, especially in the deli, despite the pressures of inflation. “I look at the numbers and we’re OK for a while, but I also look at the volume we do with sandwiches, that’s really where the profit is,” Fallon said.
Summing up the season, Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Jennifer Nacht cited “a lot of foot traffic in town, including to the Chamber’s Visitors Center.”
But she acknowledged hearing from shopkeepers and gallery owners that people were not spending money, compared to 2021 as well as pre-pandemic summers. “The economics this summer were in a precarious place,” Nacht said. “People were not using their disposal income as much, being a little more discretionary. But restaurants were slammed. They’ve upped their game.”
Inns and hotels have been booked solid Thursdays through Sundays, she noted, fueled in part by a surge in area weddings. Bottom line: A bonanza for the town’s lodging and meals tax revenue.
“We have a quiet five months,” Nacht said, “but we do gangbusters for seven months, May through November, at least.”