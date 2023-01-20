LENOX — Following public interviews with three finalists, the School Committee voted unanimously Thursday night to offer the position to William E. Collins, former superintendent of the 360-student Parishville-Hopkinton Central School District near Potsdam, N.Y., from 2017 until last June.
Citing his experience, including a previous principal post at the Southampton (Mass.) Elementary School for nine years, committee members described a slew of super-positive references and deemed him “ready to hit the ground running” to meet the challenges of the public school district.
Supporting Collins just ahead of the vote, School Committee member Meghan Kirby said “his experience speaks for itself. He’s extremely genuine, what you see is what you get. There’s a calming presence about him, soft-spoken but he has a history of tackling challenging issues very gracefully. He’s a man of his word and won’t walk out on us. He could start tomorrow and be a successful change agent immediately.”
Collins, 58, confirmed Friday that he has accepted the position, subject to the usual contract negotiations, and is looking forward to beginning his tenure by July 1. By June, he will complete a sabbatical “gap year” sailing cruise on his 36-foot catamaran from Portsmouth, R.I., to the Florida Keys with his wife, DianeMarie, and daughter Julianna, 17.
He is being offered a four-year contract, School Committee Chairman Robert Vaughan told The Eagle. He said the search yielded “great candidates, which made the decision difficult.”
Reached at his sailboat anchored in Marathon in the Florida Keys, Collins quipped, “I hope they offer me five years.” He emphasized his interest in a long-term tenure, adding that he plans to seek a new home in or near Lenox.
During his public interview with the Lenox School Committee on Wednesday, Collins noted that “since I currently live on a boat and don’t have a home, I can relocate anywhere and I am looking my next job to be the one that takes me right through to retirement. I feel I have a good number of years ahead of me, and a lot to give.”
He emphasized that “I want to finish up my leadership career strong and in a place where I can make a difference.”
After meeting with students, administrators, parents and staff, Collins described the teachers as “incredibly dedicated and loyal, very committed to the success of the students and the district.” He also pointed to strong community support for the district and its budget, “which is not the case in a lot of places.”
Acknowledging “some transitional challenges in your leadership,” Collins stressed that he would fulfill the terms of any contract offered. “You can take my word to the bank,” he said. “Leadership and mentoring administrators are right in my wheelhouse.” He also emphasized the importance of hearing the voices of students and staff, adding that “I’m all about sustainable change.”
Collins depicted his management approach as “building a healthy culture, to praise publicly and if there are criticisms or corrections, they happen in private. No one’s dignity — student, teacher or administrator — should ever be dimmed. Sometimes, it’s very difficult and I don’t shy away from that, but to try to do it as respectfully as possible.”
He also stressed that “a school building succeeds or fails on the principal, a superintendent’s vision is being implemented by the principals, they’re the ones interacting with the students and teachers on a daily basis.”
But Collins also emphasized the importance of a superintendent’s day-to-day, in-person contacts with students — “to have them know there’s a caring adult, that the person in charge of the district cares and has interest in them and what they’re doing. It pays great dividends in their opening up and feeling that this community and the school are there for them.”
Asked about district budgeting, Collins said that spending should be justified to taxpayers “because this supports what we’re doing here, and part of our goals and where we see ourselves. And if we’re asking for an increase, why we’re asking for it.”
Responding to a question on how to handle difficult personnel issues, he asserted that the job of the superintendent is “to not play favorites, to have everyone treated fairly and to have people able to have contrary opinions and to respect that. You allow people to vent and the tricky part is that personnel issues can’t be fully disclosed. It wasn’t always easy.”
During the School Committee’s deliberations before voting 7-0 to offer the superintendency to Collins, member Christine Mauro described “very complimentary, extremely strong references from upstate New York colleagues citing his depth of experience, character, sensitivity and integrity, very passionate but doesn’t want to step on toes.”
Collins also was depicted as respectful, fine-tuned to timing and the needs of others, with a “hands-on, roll up your sleeves approach” and “able to make courageous but unpopular decisions.”
Committee member Oren Cass reported Collins was described as “the real deal, a really decent human being and authentic.” Early in his tenure in upstate New York, a reference stated, he rode all the school buses to see where students lived, in order to better understand in the district.
Mauro described Collins as “totally committed and active, this may be his last superintendency but I don’t think he would be sort of phoning in or gradually fading, and very importantly, he would establish a foundation of trust.”
“For the good of the district that has been through so much change and needs stability, he would hit the ground running with experience,” member David Rimmler added.
Cass touted Collins as “the greatest fit for the job we need somebody to do. This doesn’t come along in this kind of search very often.” And member Robert Munch described him as possessing “a lot of experience that we can use at a pivotal time in Lenox’s turnover and change.”
The other two finalists interviewed by the School Committee were Deanna M. LeBlanc, the director of curriculum and a former assistant principal at the Gateway Regional School District in Huntington, and Kathleen Provost, assistant superintendent of the Hudson Public School District in Middlesex County since 2017.