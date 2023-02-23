Closing the gap: Can the Lenox school district and town leaders reach agreement on education spending increases?

LENOX — Will taxpayers support a potential property tax increase of nearly 6 percent — largely driven by education spending — for the coming budget year?
That’s one of the significant questions and potential conflicts facing town government and school district leaders as key budget decisions loom in the weeks ahead, leading up to the May 4 annual town meeting.
While the school budget typically wins lopsided support from voters, members of the Select Board have voiced an urgent need for more cooperation with the school district in order to better align education spending increases with more modest requests from other town departments.
School spending, about half of the overall town budget, is largely driven by personnel costs — 84 percent of the overall total. Most of the annual increase in those expenses stems from bargaining contracts covering faculty and staff at the two district schools — Lenox Memorial Middle and High School and at Morris Elementary School.
Town Administrator Christopher Ketchen’s current budget scenario, a total of $32.8 million, includes the School Department’s proposed request of nearly $15.7 million, up 5.3 percent from the current year.
The request includes health and other benefits to the public school staff and retirees paid by the town. But it does not reflect at least $3 million in offsetting revenue, mainly from school choice students representing 40 percent of enrollment, and from state aid and other funding sources.
Last week’s School Committee meeting featured a deep department-by-department dive into proposed spending requests for the middle and high school.
The total “value-add” budget plan for the middle and high school seeks $6.2 million for the 2024 fiscal year. That’s an 8.1 percent hike over the current $5.7 million, said Assistant Superintendent of Business & Operations Melissa Falkowski.
The two key spending increases presented by interim Principal Jeremiah Ames:
• Adding a reading interventionist for the middle school at a salary of $47,606, reflecting declining achievement levels over the past four years. The drop-off was especially dramatic in 2022, when 47 seventh grade students met or exceeded expectations, but 53 fulfilled expectations only partially or, for 12 students, not at all.
“We’re really worried about not being able to identify the skills gaps by the time students leave the middle school," Ames said. Without addressing those gaps, it becomes far more difficult to deal meaningfully with the needs of students in high school, he noted.
The addition of a reading specialist would help those high school students at English classes and at the state’s 10th grade MCAS test for English Language Arts, Ames pointed out.
• An increase of $34,000 to cover or offset the cost of field trips to Washington, D.C., and other regional destinations, making curriculum-related excursions affordable for all students without singling out those needing financial aid.
The School Committee will dissect the budget at its next meeting Monday night, followed by a public hearing and a committee vote on the proposal on March 23. The town's Finance Committee intends to cast a critical eye on the budget plan at its next meeting on Tuesday in Town Hall.
Ongoing leadership upheavals also came up during the three-hour Feb. 13 School Committee meeting, available on demand from Community Television for the Southern Berkshires (CTSB).
“We’re definitely in transition,” Ames acknowledged. He began work in mid-January, taking over from substitute Principal Timothy Lee, who oversaw the budget proposal.
A search is pending to identify a long-term principal to be hired this spring for a tenure expected to begin July 1.
New schools Superintendent William Collins takes over at that time from H. “Jake” Eberwein, the temporary district leader.
Two key, long-serving assistants in the principal’s office, Elaine Lovato and Karen Zinchuk, are retiring at the end of June. “We’re very concerned about that institutional knowledge and trying to move it forward as much as possible,” Ames said. “There will be a lot of new faces in the office, and that’s probably our biggest challenge.”
Three of the seven School Committee positions will be open at the annual town election on May 8. In addition to the expiring three-year terms of members Christine Mauro and Robert Munch, committee Chairman Robert Vaughan plans to step down from the committee in May with two years remaining on his fourth term.
Nomination papers for the three seats are available at Town Hall.