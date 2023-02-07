Lenox school spending request is being trimmed. Will it hold down property tax hikes?

By the Numbers

Here’s the bottom line total for the preliminary Lenox school budget plan for Fiscal Year 2024, which starts July 1. The School Committee is reviewing a “value-added” proposal backed by Interim Superintendent Jake Eberwein as well as a status quo “level services” alternative, delivering the exact same services as in the current year:

Proposed Level Services: $15,445,000

Increase: $550,000, or 3.7%, including benefits.

Proposed “Value-Added” Services: $15,683,000

Increase: $788,000, or 5.3%, including benefits.

Estimated Benefits (health insurance): $3,468,000, up 6.4%.

Source: Lenox Public School District Central Administration as of Feb. 3, subject to further revision.