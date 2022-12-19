Lenox students push for involvement as their school district seeks a new superintendent

LENOX — As a search for a new Lenox schools leader moves ahead, students are speaking up about their educational needs, after more than six months of turmoil at the top.

Members of the School Committee’s Human Resources Subcommittee, which will interview candidates, will gather comments from Lenox students — who have already shown they want their concerns heard.

Wanting wider public involvement as well, the larger Superintendent Search Committee, including parents, staff and public representatives, has held forums and conducted a Lenox public school community survey.

“There was very large student participation and a good set of parents, faculty and staff as well,” said School Committee member Oren Cass. He also chairs the three-member human resources subcommittee.

Consultant Liz Lafond of the Massachusetts Association of School Committees, who is assisting the search, says few students typical show up to these forums.

The district saw the departure this fall of Superintendent Mark J. Gosselin Jr. 18 months into his four-year contract, the resignation of longtime Principal Michael Knybel and Assistant Principal Brent Bette last June and the abrupt dismissal of Principal Salvatore Frieri several weeks later.

Meghan Kirby, who’s on the School Committee and the human resources group, said more than 40 students attended a meeting last week on the search. “The desire to be heard and included in rebuilding our school community was overwhelmingly positive.”

“Students are arguably our most important stakeholders in this process,” she told The Eagle. “It's long overdue that the School Committee start including them in decisions that will impact their day-to-day lives as members of the school community.”

The student forum was “eye-opening and very emotional at times,” according to Kirby. Students spoke up about “very difficult topics and issues they’ve experienced,” she said.

At last week’s School Committee meeting, Kirby cited students’ desire to see the next superintendent be more visible, attend arts and sports events and create closer ties between the district and townspeople.

Building an inclusive culture also emerged as a flashpoint, she said. “Unfortunately, we heard many, many stories that were very upsetting and did not align with Lenox’s values,” Kirby said. “That’s what I walked away most upset by.”

She praised “the incredible courage of students bringing this to light.”

Students' goals

Kirby reported that students want a new superintendent “who is willing and comfortable to have hard, uncomfortable conversations. A lot of times these will be with parents who have a lot of pull in the community and like to push back on the administration — somebody that’s not afraid to stick to what’s right, do the right thing, and not do the popular thing.”

The survey showed strong support for a superintendent who offers “a collaborative spirit” with teachers, administrators, parents and other residents, Cass reported. The results demonstrate a desire for “an inspirational leader offering a vision for growth, excellence and a commitment to educating the whole child.”

The 75 respondents also called for someone with outstanding communications, interpersonal and management skills, budget expertise and an ability to build relationships with town government leaders and employee unions.

“There’s a very high priority on visible leadership and an engaged spirit of inspirational leadership,” Cass said. Previous experience as a superintendent was one of the lowest priorities.

He pointed to “a loss of trust by faculty, staff and students affecting morale” following recent staff exits. “When you keep cycling through the people at the top, there’s a feeling among the staff and students that there’s not an enforcement of expectations and consequences," Cass said.

Faculty and staff survey participants emphasized a desire for “consistency, steady, collaborative leadership,” more effective communication and “visibility in the schools.”

'Good crop'

The Superintendent Search Committee will meet Wednesday at 6 p.m. in Town Hall after reviewing “a good crop of applicants,” Cass said. A decision is likely on interview offers to potential candidates for the first weeks of January.

Some form of regional residency requirements is anticipated.

Meanwhile, interim Superintendent Howard “Jake” Eberwein III, whose part-time tenure began Dec. 12, will be appointing an interim principal for Lenox Memorial Middle and High School while the search for a long-term principal continues.

Three candidates for the interim position were interviewed behind closed doors last week by School Committee Chairman Robert Vaughan, Fenton, LMMHS Assistant Principal David Pugh, several parents and faculty members, and Selectwoman Marybeth Mitts as a public representative.

An appointment may be announced this week, Vaughan said Monday.

Substitute Principal Timothy Lee, a former Lenox superintendent and elementary school principal, is leaving late next month as planned.