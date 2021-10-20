LENOX — In order to safely reopen the town’s public schools and to help cover pandemic-related costs for upcoming, current and previous academic years, the district has gained nearly $1.6 million in federal coronavirus emergency relief.
The aid package, distributed in three segments, was detailed for the School Committee and the public earlier this month to “promote transparency and demystify some of the grants that have been out there concerning COVID,” Superintendent Marc J. Gosselin Jr. said.
The aid, included in emergency relief funds passed by Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden, was provided to address the continuing impact of COVID-19 on the district, said Assistant Superintendent for Business and Operations Melissa Falkowski.
Each of the three separate emergency relief grants requires that spending be completed by September 2022 through 2024.
Initial emergency funding totaling just under $95,000 was designated for salaries of additional temporary positions, technology and summer programming between March and September 2020 during the first phase of the pandemic.
A much larger grant, nearly $400,000, covered the costs of safely reopening schools for the 2020-21 year.
For the safe reopening of the school district last month, federal aid of $893,000 has been made available for spending over three years until September 2024.
It covers:
• After-school and summer enrichment offerings at all grade levels in response to pandemic-related learning loss ($168,000);
• Technology investments to replace outmoded devices and to enhance software ($210,000);
• Professional development for diversity and equity training plus social and emotional learning, including mental health challenges stemming from the pandemic ($50,000);
• Operations, including air quality for heating, ventilation, air filtration and air-conditioning improvements, and daily, permanent substitute staffers to be used as needed ($465,000).
Additional federal and state emergency funding, totaling nearly $160,000, covered technology hardware such as Chromebooks and laptops, additional staffing, food supplies and tents for outdoor lunches.
School Committee Chairman Robert Vaughan and committee member Oren Cass shared concern that the COVID-related spending not be baked into post-pandemic operating budgets.
Falkowski agreed that such spending would be very detrimental to the school district budget in future years, once emergency funding is no longer available.
“I don’t foresee that happening,” she said. “We can use this money to the district’s benefit and not see that cliff, and the biggest cliff you’ll see is if you use it for personnel. This is temporary, for the length of the grant.”
Falkowski underscored that federal emergency relief funding would not be used for the district’s 2022-23 operating budget.
Gosselin recommended that “we reserve this for an extra batch of icing, but we don’t want to use it for baking the cake.”