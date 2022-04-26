Lenox school budget gets a thumbs-down from the Select Board. Now, it’s up to town voters

LENOX — In a surprise move, the Select Board voted 2-1 on Monday against recommending town meeting approval of the $14.9 million public school budget for the 2022-23 academic and fiscal year.
At their remote meeting, board members voiced concerns about ballooning school spending driven by sharply rising personnel costs, which make up 82 percent of the total School Department budget.
Town Hall sources could not recall a previous Select Board vote opposing the school budget.
Voters will make the decision at the annual town meeting at 7 p.m. May 5 in the Duffin Theatre at Lenox Memorial Middle and High School. It’s the first gathering at the traditional town meeting location since May 2019. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 and 2021 meetings were held outdoors in the school’s soccer field and the parking lot.
THE STORY SO FAR
The board’s thumbs-down followed last week’s 5-1 Finance Committee advisory vote withholding a recommendation for the school spending plan. Previously, the Select Board had voted in favor of supporting the education budget.
The committee plans to distribute a letter to town meeting voters describing the group’s goal as “ensuring that our local government is supporting our quality of life without straining our cost of living” by helping to “maintain property taxes for our neighbors at consistent and reasonable levels.”
The committee members stressed that “limiting property tax increases requires limiting increases in the Lenox Public Schools budget.”
In order to do that, the Finance Committee declared that a “review of staffing will be especially important. From our understanding, LPS has not performed this exercise in recent years, which means both that it is sorely needed and that a process for it will have to be established. If the School Committee does not address the fundamental structure of its budget, the costs will continue to rise aggressively.”
The committee members voiced the hope that “with a more a strategic budgeting process by the School Committee over the next year, the Finance Committee will be able to support its FY 2024 budget.”
WHAT THEY’RE SAYING
At Monday’s Select Board meeting wrapping up a review of the annual town meeting warrant, member Edward Lane cited the Finance Committee’s expertise. “They had valid reasons,” he said, referring to the committee’s opposition to the school budget.
“When you talk to people in town, the main thing they talk about is the school budget, using ‘out of control’ and all kinds of things,” Lane said. “We need to send a message that we’ve got to look at things differently, and it has to be done for next year and following years. It keeps going up and up and up.”
“We’re very happy that you’ve provided such expert guidance,” Select Board Chair Marybeth Mitts told Finance Committee Chair Kristine Cass, who attended the Monday meeting. But Mitts noted that the School Department had cut its original 5.6 percent spending increase proposal to 4.9 percent.
“We want to give the School Committee some credit for due diligence, going back to dig in and look at the costs,” said Mitts, who provided the only Select Board vote to support the school budget. Likewise, Cass was the only Finance Committee member voting in favor last Thursday.
But Mitts urged the School Department to closely and diligently monitor collective bargaining contracts because of “the pressure those contracts put on the operating budget year after year when the town can only increase the tax levy by 2.5 percent.”
Select Board member David Roche, while voicing appreciation for the School Committee’s efforts, stated that he would oppose this year’s school budget plan in view of the Finance Committee’s opposition.
Lane described the Finance Committee members as “the best we’ve had in years, giving us some very sound reasons for not approving it.”
The Select Board then voted to reverse its previous support for the school spending plan.
WHAT’S AT STAKE
This year, despite Town Manager Christopher Ketchen’s guidance calling for no more than a 3 percent increase over last year’s spending, the School Committee approved a $14.9 million budget, amounting to a 4.9 percent hike over last year’s $14.2 million total.
The total proposed town spending plan is $30.9 million, up from $29 million last year. Town finances have been buttressed by record lodging tax revenues, projected to come in at nearly twice the previous annual record of just over $2.1 million set between July 1, 2017, and June 30, 2018.
WHAT’S NEXT
Whether the combined opposition will yield a “no” vote from town residents is an open question, since school budgets have sailed through on lopsided margins for many years; last year, the tally was 175-18 in favor at an annual town meeting that attracted only 6 percent of registered voters.
If the budget is rejected by annual town meeting voters, the schools would operate on a monthly slice of the current annual budget pending a revised spending plan that would go to voters at a special town meeting.