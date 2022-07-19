Can a prominent solar developer build a project in Lenox? Not now, the zoning board rules

LENOX — Seeking to avoid a second lawsuit against the town, the Zoning Board of Appeals has approved a second curb cut granting access to a primarily residential property purchased by a major solar energy developer.
Bu there’s a big catch: The board has ruled that the additional access to the land only can be used for agricultural purposes. Any future solar proposal would have to come back to the board for a special permit application, since town bylaws rule out solar in residential zones.
Allco Renewable Energy Ltd., of New Haven, Conn., submitted its curb cut petition through PLH Vineyard Sky LLC, the real estate partner of Allco Renewable Energy subsidiary Ecos Energy, which operates 37 solar projects across the nation. The petition states that the company intends to harvest hay on the site, but town officials believe the company ultimately hopes to build a solar array on the site.
Allco Chief Executive Officer Thomas Melone has a Berkshire Superior Court lawsuit pending against the Lenox Conservation Commission for denying access to the farmland at 383 Housatonic St. because of wetlands issues affecting an existing access drive.
Citing the U.S. Constitution, U.S. Supreme Court and Massachusetts court rulings on property rights, “it’s very clear that for either agricultural use, solar panel construction or educational use, among others, we have very little authority to regulate any petition, except for issues concerning safety,” ZBA member Albert Harper, a forensic science attorney, pointed out at the July 6 meeting.
“If we deny this and it’s appealed, we are certainly looking at a lawsuit that we will lose,” Harper warned. “That’s a consideration we have to make because we’re simply running up the tab for the town by denying a petition like this, and that cost can be factored in as well. We’re going up against the law just about as headlong as we possibly can.”
He also cautioned that “case law that is directly on point against us. We’re obligated to follow the case law, otherwise the petitioner is going to have to sue us, and we know we’re going to lose. That’s a huge factor in this.”
In the first of two meetings this month on Allco’s application for a curb cut variance, ZBA Chairman Robert Fuster Jr. said that he did not “believe for a second” the company’s petition that it intends to use the site for agricultural purposes indefinitely.
“I find the petitioners very disingenuous,” he said.
“I’m sure they’re going to petition almost immediately to have this made a solar field,” Fuster said. “But that’s really neither here or there with this petition. How can we go against case law? I don’t see how we can deny the variance, but the way to address it is to put conditions in.”
He also pointed out that Town Counsel Joel Bard of KP Law in Boston had advised the ZBA to grant the variance for the second curb cut, but with conditions.
But ZBA member Kimberly Duval voiced doubt that any community needs or the neighborhood character would be served by baling hay for the developer, the proposed agricultural activity on the site. She also pointed to adverse environmental impact from the proposed second curb cut on what would be a steep access road off Willow Creek Road in the Lenox Dale industrial zone.
“It’s a very problematic petition we have here,” said ZBA member Shawn Leary Considine, “and the situation hasn’t been good in terms of the town’s relationship with this petitioner over the last few months.”
On the potential use of the property for a solar array, Land Use Director and Town Planner Gwen Miller pointed out that in 2015, town meeting voters “in a thoughtful, deliberate process, voted to adopt a solar bylaw to prohibit solar in the residential district.”
Miller noted that in 2020, she received an e-mail from the petitioner, Allco subsidiary PLH Vineyard Sky, that they were buying the land for solar and hoped to avoid litigation with the town if possible.
As she explained to ZBA members, “we’re talking about agriculture today, but I think in the future we’ll probably be talking about solar on this site.”
The ZBA then voted 5-0 to approve the PLH Vineyard Sky application for a variance to add a second curb cut to the property from Willow Creek Road in the industrial zone.
At the July 13 public hearing aimed at attaching conditions to the curb-cut approval, the ZBA approved by 5-0 a requirement that the new curb cut can be used to provide access to the property “so long as the land is used only for agricultural purposes.”
If the developer seeks to use the agricultural land for other purposes, the variance approved by the ZBA would expire and the Willow Creek Road curb cut no longer could be used.
The board also voted 5-0 to require PLH to control potential erosion, water runoff and washouts along Willow Creek Road by planting “sufficient native vegetation on the slope in the area adjacent to the curb cut to prevent further degradation and runoff.”