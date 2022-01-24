Lenox expects to increase spending by 6 percent, but strong hotel tax receipts will help offset that hike

LENOX — Total town spending is projected to spike by 6 percent in the upcoming fiscal year, but real estate taxes for homeowners with an average-priced property are only expected to rise by a moderate 2.5 percent.
How is that possible? Presenting his “work-in-progress” preliminary town budget recommendation for fiscal 2023 — nearly $30.8 million — to the Select Board recently, Town Manager Christopher Ketchen credited extremely robust lodging tax revenue. The town has already collected nearly $2.5 million for the first half of the current fiscal year.
The hospitality tax haul represents “heads in beds” at area hotels, inns and short-term rentals from May through October 2021, the high season for area tourism, with more than 80 percent coming from traditional lodging establishments rather than online sources like Airbnb.
Ketchen described the surging room tax revenue, driven in part by the pandemic, as a “remarkable resource” for the town, especially for capital investment projects.
“It’s going to take quite a bit of the edge off the inflationary pressures we see in the operating budget,” he said during the briefing for the Select Board at a Town Hall public meeting, which can be viewed on demand at ctsbtv.org/government channel-1303/.
“It’s very robust and a reliable sector of our local economy,” Ketchen said. “The taxpayers deserve a credit from that on their tax bills.”
Budget adjustments and eventual approval will be in the hands of the Select Board, with input from the advisory Finance Committee, in consultation with the town manager. Town meeting voters get the final say at the annual meeting in May.
Citing additional subscribers to the town’s health insurance programs for municipal employees, property valuation assessment adjustments and stepped-up public safety staffing, Ketchen said that “we’re able to take all those hits and still bring in a budget with a 2.5 percent tax levy impact.” Additional revenue from new growth in town also will help, he added.
The average single-family home is valued currently at $467,480, up 9.6 percent from the previous year, according to the Board of Assessors. The average tax bill is $5,068, a 2 percent rise from the 2021 fiscal year.
“It’s an optimistic take on a preliminary budget,” Ketchen said. “I’m feeling pretty good, not only as a town manager but also as a resident and taxpayer, about what we’re able to do here.”
The operating budget, funding all town departments including the public schools, accounts for nearly $27 million of the $30.8 million proposed total spending amount.
The spending plan would deploy $1.2 million in free cash for capital projects and for borrowing to maintain infrastructure, as well as $300,000 to buttress the operating budget. The current free cash cushion is $4.2 million.
“Despite inflationary pressure, it is manageable,” Ketchen assured the Select Board, though “a lot of unknowns remain.”
The school budget estimate is projected at just over $14.8 million, a 3 percent increase, but it’s a “placeholder” in the preliminary plan.
However, the preliminary net operating budget proposal presented to the School Committee Monday by Superintendent Marc J. Gosselin Jr. suggested an increase of nearly 5.5 percent to $14,974,000.
Among the causes of the projected increase, Gosselin cited contract negotiations with teachers and other staff, the nationwide inflation spike, the rising cost of substitute teachers, technology needs and an increase in staffing due to COVID-19.
State aid revenue for the town budget remains to be seen, but there should be funding available from the American Rescue Plan Act to compensate for revenue lost by the town during the pandemic last year and in 2020.
“I think we’re in good shape, considering the wild ride it’s been for the past year,” Select Board Chairwoman Marybeth Mitts said.
Clarence Fanto can be reached at cfanto@yahoo.com, on Twitter @BE_cfanto or at 413-637-2551.