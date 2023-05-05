Only one contest for Lenox voters at Monday's town election

LENOX — Lots of blanks and uncontested races on the ballot.

That’s what voters will find at Town Hall on Monday for the annual local election. Polls are open from 7 to 7 p.m.

There are no listed names for three School Committee openings, although two write-in candidates have stepped forward.

Two Select Board seats have one candidate each; David Roche, is running unopposed for his fifth three-year term, and Max Scherff, vice president for hospitality operations at Mill Town Capital, looks to succeed Warren Archey who chose not to seek reelection.

There is a very rare contest for Town Moderator — a key position with responsibility for presiding over regular and special town meetings, and for appointing Finance Committee members.

Restaurant proprietor John McNinch, former owner of the Olde Heritage Tavern, has served as moderator since May 2015. A year earlier, he had chosen not to seek reelection to the Select Board following six years of service.

On Monday, he’s being challenged by citizen activist Sonya Bykofsky, chair of the Lenox Democratic Committee.

If elected, she told The Eagle, “I would ensure that Town Meetings are accessible for all residents, and all are clear on procedural options so they are able to participate fully.”

“I love Town Meeting,” she said. “It’s the foundation of democracy in Massachusetts. It’s a time to bring neighbors together to listen and debate. And it should always be done in a civil manner.”

McNinch, now the owner of Patrick’s Pub and the 101 Restaurant & Bar in Pittsfield, described the town moderator position as “a great and incredibly important job for the town. It needs to be someone who can stay neutral, no matter how you feel about issues and make sure that everyone gets their chance to speak fairly and keep the decorum.”

When there are contentious issues before town meeting voters, he pointed out, “the whole idea of being a moderator is based on the premise of Robert’s Rules of Order. You want everyone to be able to speak, but you don’t want it to go all night, you don’t want repeats and you try to keep people moving along.”

At last December’s special town meeting, Bykofsky said, when it was started promptly just after 7 p.m., “many voters were still outside due to crowd size, inadequate parking and bottlenecks at the registration table.”

She contended that “they were prevented from voting on many of the articles. That meeting should not have started until all voters were present. If elected, I would never start a meeting until those who arrived on time are seated.”

McNinch said he had checked outside before gaveling the meeting to order, and found only a few voters waiting in line. But, he noted, “more people came after that and that’s on them, not on us. I felt they would be checked in by the time the heart of the meeting started, after housekeeping articles.”

Bykofsky listed her goals as allowing for democratic debate and different viewpoints to be heard, being accessible to citizens by posting her contact information on the town website, providing “space for citizens to share educational information with others at Town Meeting” and assisting disabled people who cannot travel. She said the town needs to appoint an Americans with Disabilities Act officer to ensure accessibility.

Other races

The two write-in candidates for School Committee are international journalist and Eagle columnist James Brooke and Kim Graham, the vice chair of the Lenox Housing Authority and a member of the Community Preservation Committee board.

Also on the ballot, unopposed, are Thomas Delasco for five more years on the Planning Board, Wayne Lemanski for reelection to the Board of Assessors, and John Kearns for another term on the Board of Health.