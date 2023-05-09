Lenox Town Moderator John McNinch wins another term

LENOX — Voters have chosen Pittsfield restaurant proprietor John McNinch to serve another one-year term as town moderator.
McNinch, former owner of the Olde Heritage Tavern in Lenox, tallied 497 votes in Monday’s annual election. He was first elected to the post in 2015.
Challenger Sonya Bikofsky, a citizen activist who heads the town’s Democratic Committee, received 111 votes.
Uncontested winners for two Select Board seats were incumbent David Roche and Max Scherff.
The top vote-getter was Thomas Delasco for another five-year term on the Planning Board. Winning 529 votes, he was widely credited for shepherding the town’s new wireless facilities bylaw to an overwhelming victory at last week’s annual town meeting.
With no listed candidates for three open School Committee positions on the ballot, voters selected three grassroots write-in candidates. The top vote-getter for the school board openings was Michael DuPont. Also elected were Kim Graham and Kimberly Winger.
Uncontested winner for Board of Health was incumbent John Kearns, while Wayne Lemanski earned another term as an assessor.
Turnout was 624 voters out of 3,431 registered, just over 18 percent of those eligible.