Lenox town planners seek approval of a bylaw aimed to improve cell signals, tighten town control of new cell towers

Lenox personal devices bylaw goals

• Meet the growing need and demand for personal wireless services.

• Ensure applications for facilities comply with federal, state and local regulations and are acted on in a reasonable period of time as required by those regulations.

• Minimize impacts of facilities by establishing standards for locations.

• Encourage placement of facilities on existing non-residential structures, minimizing new visual, aesthetic and public safety impacts or effects on the natural environment and wildlife.

• Respond to federal requirements to avoid discriminating unreasonably between providers of facilities that may result in prohibiting facilities.

• Protect the character of the town while meeting the needs of its citizens to access personal wireless service.

Source: Adapted from the proposed bylaw approved the Planning Board on March 14.