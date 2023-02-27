Is better cell coverage in Lenox a non-starter? Town planners to try again for a wireless bylaw

LENOX — Despite signs of still-aggressive opposition to new cellphone-transmission equipment, town planners are doubling down on efforts to resubmit to voters this spring a wireless-communications bylaw that could fill in cellular-signal gaps in many parts of the community.
The aim is to encourage companies to submit applications for new installations in this spottily-covered town.
Since 2020, the Planning Board has been trying to craft a proposal that would win the two-thirds supermajority needed for updating a zoning bylaw. At last December’s special town meeting, residents voted 251-147 for the board’s bylaw, a 63 percent majority, but for passage, 266 “yes” votes were needed.
The current bylaw allows for cell antenna installations on only five parcels, all within the shadow of the town’s single cell tower off Pittsfield Road behind Lenox Fit, across from the Arcadian Shop.
“That does nothing for coverage in other areas,” longtime Planning Board member Kate McNulty Vaughan said at a recent meeting at which opponents of new transmission equipment also spoke. A cell company seeking permits for a new installation could argue that the current bylaw runs afoul of federal legal requirements, she added. And that could open up the town to a potential lawsuit.
“That’s not hypothetical, the bylaw doesn’t meet what’s required now,” McNulty Vaughan told a crowd of up to 40 at Town Hall. Opponents of broadening cell transmission in Lenox resort to “fear-mongering,” she said, so “the only thing we can try to do is to outnumber this opposition at town meeting,” scheduled for May 4.
“We have to be able to show that we have a bylaw that will have that opportunity” to provide coverage, McNulty Vaughan explained.
Gwen Miller, the land use director and town planner, said revised language in the bylaw proposal gives the town discretion over the siting of facilities. “It’s not trying to sell the town to Verizon, it protects the town, giving it the ability to say 'yes' or 'no.' Everyone is spinning their wheels, but the whole purpose is to make it better for the town of Lenox. It’s always been the intent of it.”
Miller’s view is that the issue has become entangled in wireless controversies over health and safety in Pittsfield and other communities, as well as “a whole movement across the country.”
“There’s a faction of people who are not going to like anything the Planning Board brings, because they believe the technology is bad and harmful to people,” Miller said.
Planning Board Chairman Tom Delasco urged Sonya Bikofsky, one of the opponents at the meeting, to read the existing bylaw as well as the proposed new one on the table for a potential second vote at the town meeting.
Delasco emphasized that some changes proposed by opponents have been incorporated into the bylaw proposal.
For example, cell installation would not be allowed atop the Curtis subsidized-housing complex at 6 Main Street or other subsidized structures of 20 units or more in the center of the town.
Courtney Gilardi, the leader of legal efforts against the Verizon cell tower at 877 South Street in Pittsfield near a residential area, told the Planning Board, “The goal is to site towers appropriately; it isn’t to not have them or to have no infrastructure at all.”
After the Verizon tower 400 feet from her house on Alma Street started operating, she said, “We developed symptoms.” At a previous Lenox Select Board meeting, she stated that 20 neighborhood families are unable to live in their homes.
She urged creation of a new Lenox district in which new towers could be appropriated and located without causing the problems she says are present in Pittsfield.
“There are wonderful and good solutions," Gilardi said, "and I want to have an open discussion with attorneys who do this day in day out.”
On the other hand, McNulty Vaughan said, "In the situation we’re in now, we’re getting nowhere, nothing,” because no cell companies are applying for facilities permits.
Without a new bylaw, she added, “There’s no improvement for the people who want better cell coverage, or any coverage at all.”
Sounding a conciliatory tone, Scott Barrow, who lives in downtown Lenox, urged town planners to get a “second opinion, to listen to somebody for an hour.”
"We’re all trying to do something good for the town and we all want good cell service, that’s cool. So, isn’t there a way for us to work together to get some new ideas?”