Lenox voters approve new wireless bylaw by a supermajority

LENOX — Town meeting voters cleared the way for improved cellphone reception Thursday night by approving the Planning Board’s new personal wireless services bylaw.

The bylaw passed in a landslide vote of 464 to 67. A loud ovation erupted after Town Moderator John McNinch announced the outcome following an hour of vigorous, at times unruly discussion.

The debate was marked by shouted objections as some opponents exceeded the two-minute limit on comments despite McNinch’s urging to play by the rules. A majority of speakers, several from out of town or nonregistered voters, argued strongly against the bylaw, citing their view of a potential impact on property values and the town’s scenic setting.

Unlike the existing bylaw which effectively barred new cell towers or antennas — a violation of federal law — the new bylaw clears the way for applications from providers to plug signal gaps that plague widespread sections of town.

The regulations approved Thursday night tighten up local control through strict and rigorous zoning board scrutiny of any applications. And there's a minimum setback of 250 feet away from property lines for any new facilities in commercial and residential zones.

New Lenox wireless bylaw highlights New wireless facilities must be placed as far from residences as possible and requires special permit review by the Zoning Board of Appeals.

The minimum setback of new towers or antennas is 250 feet away from property lines, pushing facilities to the more open sections of town.

The bylaw restores local control over siting through detailed setbacks, evaluation of where service is needed and design requirements. Applicants would face rigorous scrutiny by the zoning board, ensuring that residents have a voice in any decisions.

Installations are barred from subsidized housing complexes such as the Curtis across from Town Hall.

That minimum setback was a point of contention for many opponents, who insisted that it was too close to homes.

Downtown resident and longtime opponent Diane Sheldon said the bylaw must protect “the town’s scenic, historic, natural and other resources while providing for adequate personal wireless facilities and towers to be developed while preserving property values.”

Another downtown resident, Karen Beckwith, also voiced concerns about the bylaw's impact on property values. Her proposed amendment to extend tower setbacks to 500 feet from residential property lines and 200 feet for antennas on nonresidential buildings was voted down by 453 to 94 after the Planning Board conferred briefly and then recommended against it.

Board member Pam Kueber said that the amendment would, in effect, bar new facilities where most needed, “an effective prohibition of service.”

Supporters of the new bylaw, including Fire Chief Christopher O’Brien, emphasized the dangers to public safety posed by inadequate signals during emergencies.

Fire Chief Christopher O’Brien said response times depend on the ability to communicate by wireless with callers who may be lost or need other urgent aid. Currently, there are major signal gaps in town.

"The need for wireless communications is at an all-time high for businesses, venues, tourism and the safety of the community," O'Brien said.

Police Chief Stephen E. O’Brien, also a supporter of the bylaw, described two recent incidents involving missing persons. Outside agencies bemoaned the lack of internet service or spotty signals.

“This is not a problem that can be solved by using our two-way radio systems,” he said. “We need to have internet and cellular communications that are essential for the police to get things accomplished as quickly as possible.”

Several additional amendments proposed by bylaw opponents also failed to win support.

The bylaw was crafted by the Planning Board led by Chairman Tom Delasco during at least 60 public meetings and 150-plus hours of discussion over the past two years. A previous attempt to approve the measure failed at a December town meeting, falling short of the required two-thirds supermajority by 15 votes.

The largest turnout of residents in recent memory crowded into the Duffin Auditorium at Lenox Memorial Middle and High School with standing room only and an overflow crowd of nonvoters watching by video from the adjacent cafeteria.

Nearly 550 voters — close to 15 percent of the 3,760 registered in town — cast electronic ballots or approved warrant articles by voice vote.

In his presentation, Delasco pointed out that the bylaw, though similar to the December version, included significant improvements that enhance cell service while protecting residents by requiring special permits by the zoning board.

Other town meeting highlights The town’s operating and capital budgets as well as other financial articles sailed through with unanimous voter support. Total town spending will be $32.9 million, including school spending, for the upcoming fiscal year, Town Manager Christopher Ketchen said. Subject to revision, the estimated increase in property taxes for the average-priced residential home valued at $576,000 would be $236 or 4.4 percent, resulting in an average bill of $5,510. So-called free cash totals nearly $3.5 million, available for appropriations to fund town operations.

The public school department’s operating budget of $15,541,000, a 4.3 percent increase over the current year, won unanimous approval, supported this year by the Select Board and the Finance Committee.

Voters approved Lenox Democratic Committee Chairman Sonya Bykofsky’s citizens petition to permit both in-person and remote participation in public board and committee meetings permanently, though not town meetings. She agreed to withdraw her second citizens petition to require an annual spring and fall town meeting until the next meeting.

Delasco emphasized that federal law requires that the placement of personal wireless facilities can neither be prohibited nor regulated based on the environmental effects of radio frequency emissions. But state and local government can regulate location of facilities through zoning bylaws.

“We can’t use excessive setbacks or outright prohibitions that zone out places where wireless infrastructure could go,” he said.

The town’s existing bylaw limited new facilities to five locations along a narrow area along Pittsfield Road (Routes 7 and 20) where the town’s only tower already is located behind Lenox Fit. But signals from that site fail to reach many parts of Lenox, including downtown, Lenox Dale and other residential areas.

The result, he explained, is that the existing bylaw effectively prohibits any new wireless facilities, a violation of federal law.

“The poor and/or lack of service experienced by many throughout town jeopardizes public safety, economic well-being and convenience,” Delasco said.

A developer could take the town to court or force new facilities where they are unwanted, he added. “Either way, this jeopardizes the town’s ability to make its own siting decisions,” Delasco said.