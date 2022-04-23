Lincoln Street fire displaces more than 30 residents from 3 buildings in Pittsfield, with no injuries

PITTSFIELD — Jessica Thomas was relaxing at her home with her dog on Cherry Street on Friday when she smelled smoke and heard people shouting. The house next door, on Lincoln Street, was on fire.
She ran outside and joined neighbors banging on windows and doors to make sure everyone could escape the flames in time.
By the time the fire was extinguished at 110 Lincoln St., it had spread to Thomas’ house at 1824 Cherry St., and to another adjacent building at 118 Lincoln St. All three buildings are four-unit structures and had to be evacuated. By Thomas’ reckoning, more than 30 people lost their homes.
There were no injuries.
Thomas said she was feeling some heavy déjà vu — her previous residence on Woodlawn Avenue was also lost to fire nearly two years ago.
From this fire, she was pretty sure she lost everything to water and smoke damage.
“But we’re okay,” she said. “It could have been much worse. We can rebuild.”
The Red Cross and Salvation Army were at the scene helping the homeless residents. Thomas said they gave her $500 to stay at the Holiday Inn temporarily.
“We’ll stretch it as far as we can,” she said.
The fire was reported at 4:49 p.m. on Friday. Pittsfield called in mutual aid from Dalton, Lenox, Hinsdale and Lanesborough.
Saturday a team of firefighters was wrapping up the scene while residents picked through what was left of their belongings at the two neighboring properties. The structure where the main fire started was a total loss, essentially a burned-out husk, with no access permitted. It was built in 1880 and was assessed at $418,700.
Firefighters had extinguished the flames by about 6:30 p.m., but teams remained at the scene to watch for any reignition that might occur. All firefighters were gone from the scene by about 12:30 p.m. Saturday.