PITTSFIELD — “Cut Out Your Credit Card,” “Bank Local,” “Stop Dirty Banks,” read the signs held by environmental activists at Park Square on Tuesday.
The two dozen protesters came with a simple message: Individual action can change the course of climate change. One action you can take — reconsider where you bank.
Bank of America, Chase, Wells Fargo and Citibank, the four biggest banks in the United States, have lent more than $1 trillion to the fossil fuel industry since 2015. The culprits’ list is longer. TD Bank, the third biggest bank in the area, is also on the top ten investors' list.
Local banks and credit unions tend to invest in the local community and stay away from fossil fuels.
Many attendees, most of them retirees with free time who are active members of 350MA climate action group’s Berkshire chapter, admitted switching banks is a hassle.
Judy Gitelson, standing behind a sign saying “Do What’s Right, Not What’s Convenient,” confessed, with a bit of shame, that she was working on moving to a local credit union after a long time of “resisting”.
“It’s a job,” she said. “A lot of people have their bills taken directly out of their credit card or out of their bank account. So it's not convenient.”
But she remembered Justin Melle, a young man she had counseled at the Pittsfield High school. Melle, whom she helped start an environmental club, gave him the slogan she was wielding. “That was his saying and I made it my saying. I really admired him. I have to give him credit,” she said, smiling.
Royce Buehler also cited younger generations as an inspiration for showing up. “Like almost everybody else, it's the grandkids,” he said. “The oldest is 15. She really cares about the ocean. She's decided she wants to become a marine biologist, which is terrific.”
But also looking at their own interests, some participants found moving their money out of companies out of fossil fuels was a good financial decision.
Beyond the specific issue of banking, Wendy Penner, from Williamstown, switched her retirement savings out of fossil fuels five years ago.
Working with an investment manager, she was told there were tools that look at Fortune 500 stocks and rule out companies that did not align with her values. “When we eliminate all the things we don’t want to support, the modeling showed that those investments perform better,” she said.
Al Blake, from Beckett, who also divested from fossil fuel companies five years ago, noted that in the present economy, it hasn’t been the case. “Unfortunately, in the past year, [fossil fuels have] proved to be a better investment. But, in the long term, it’s a dead end,” he said.
Blake thinks that banks can't resist to the mounting pressure for much longer. “It’s just a matter of time before the banks pull out. Lots of people just see short-term gains, but it’s buyers beware.”
A day earlier, the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) published a new report restating change was urgently needed to address the growing crisis.
But Susan Purser, from Beckett, argued there are much better things to do than despair. “ I think it's important to be looking at the big picture. There are lots of ways that people can take action,” she said.