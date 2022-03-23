COVID and other issues kept Catholics from church. A look at efforts in the Berkshires to bring them back

Two years after the pandemic emptied church pews, the Catholic Church is exploring ways to bring congregants back.
Under the direction of Pope Francis, a grassroots effort is underway to understand what parishioners believe is needed to keep the church active and vibrant.
The global Catholic program called “For a Synodal Church: Communion, Participation, & Mission” will take place over the next two years.
Typically, a synod is a gathering in Rome involving laity and clergy that focuses on a topic chosen by the pope. Pope Francis has changed the process and instead seeks a universal gathering involving all dioceses and parishes worldwide, according to the Vatican.
Francis wants parishes to consult with individuals or groups — including Catholics and former Catholics — to gauge their feelings on the church's future.
St. Joseph's Church in Pittsfield has already held six such consultations, according to its pastor, Monsignor Michael Shershanovich.
"With so much negativity about the church there is concern about people returning after the pandemic," he said. "We're reaching out to people who can use their talents to benefit the church and reaching out to those who were turned away because of pandemic protocols."
Shershanovich says the two biggest issues emerging from the consultations so far are transparency regarding the church's finances and its handling of the clergy sex abuse cases.
"Listening is the key to the whole synod," he said.
The Rev. Brian McGrath, pastor of St. Mary's Church in Lee, has begun listening sessions with parishioners and believes they are committed to seeing the church come out of the pandemic stronger than before.
"I'm impressed with the people's diversity and engagement," he said. "Their courage to speak their minds and from their hearts is inspirational."
"It's all about listening to people. If you wanted to talk with Pope Francis, what do you want him to hear?" said the Rev. Christopher Malatesta, pastor at St. Agnes parish in Dalton.
Malatesta, for example, wants the pope to focus on the youth.
"I would [ask] him, 'What can we do as a church to engage the youth?' We're losing a whole generation," he said.
The Most Rev. William D. Byrne, bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Springfield, wants parishes throughout Western Massachusetts to hold meetings with all active and inactive Catholics.
The goal is to spur engagement across the diocese, from those in the pews as well as people who have distanced themselves from the church, Malatesta said.
“After two years of immense challenge in our communities due to the pandemic, this is a wonderful opportunity for all parishioners to reconnect and recommit themselves to the mission of the church,” he said.
After receiving input and identifying themes from parishioners, the diocese will prepare a 10-page report to send to the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, in preparation to send to Pope Francis.
"The end product is not just what the pope hears. I, as the pastor, am listening on a local level, too," Malatesta said.