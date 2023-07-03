Locating a radio tower in a scenic Washington meadow might involve some compromise

WASHINGTON — Butterflies, bees and dragonflies were out in number as about 20 people converged on a mountaintop meadow to walk a site being considered for a radio tower used to track migratory birds.

After a 2019 article in the journal “Science” calculated the loss of nearly 3 billion migratory birds over the 50 years following 1970, ornithologists have tracked birds to try to determine what is causing the loss.

Select Board Chair Kent Lew, who lives next door with his wife, Carol, had placed a pole at the spot based on GPS coordinates, a location he described as “right in the middle.”

Lew prefers having the 30-foot radio tower closer to a stand of birch trees — and his property line — or moved back near the edge of the meadow.

The meadow forms a rare open view from the road. Neighbors said the field, with blueflag irises, buttercups, orange hawkweed and tall grass, is a popular stopping point. There are blueberry and cranberries growing there.

“My concern more is the broader vista, because this is so prominent in our town,” Lew said. He was looking for compromise.

Todd Alleger, New England Motus installation coordinator, was willing to consider both sites suggested by Lew.

The Motus Wildlife Tracking System is an international network of researchers that use automated radio telemetry to track birds, bats and insects. The network started in Canada and stretches across the Western Hemisphere, with sites in Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia.

“Slipping it in a little bit more, that’s totally fine by me,” Alleger said. “Sliding it back within reason, that’s fine by me.”

The location near the small stand of birch trees would be preferable to Alleger. Closer to the forest, the tower would not be able to pick up as many signals. Alleger said ideally the tower would be erected in time to catch the fall bird migration.

If erected, this will be the 10th and final tower to form an east-west line across Massachusetts in the Motus network under a U.S. Fish and Wildlife federal grant to site 50 towers across New York and New England.

Dan Wright, research coordinator for the state Department of Conservation and Recreation, took out a 20-foot extensible flagpole to give a sense of what a tower might look like in either location.

Jonathan Ruane, an archaeologist for DCR, walked the site with his eyes to the ground. He was looking for signs of ancient human disturbance.

The tower will require a special permit from the Planning Board following a public hearing. DCR has not yet put in an application for a special permit.

Tricia Drugman, who lives next to the field, raised concerns about the lease she and her husband, Dave, have held since the 1990s to mow the field.

Kris Massini, Central Berkshire District forester for DCR, explained that the Drugmans’ lease will be handled separately from the siting of the tower.

“I wait definitely past the Fourth of July because there’s nesting birds down in the grass,” Dave Drugman told The Eagle. “Last couple years I’ve been waiting 'til September because Carol [Lew]’s got the bees here. Especially dry years, there’s not a lot for them to eat. We kind of leave the goldenrod up, which comes up late.”