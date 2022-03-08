Low case counts and positivity rates bring Pittsfield out of the COVID-19 'red zone"

PITTSFIELD — For the last four months, city coronavirus case rates and testing positivity rates have placed Pittsfield in a coronavirus "red zone" — a category defined state public health officials at the start of the pandemic as areas with a high risk of transmissibility.
"I'm happy to report that due to the last 14 days — and the lower case numbers — we are no longer in the red zone, we are now in the yellow zone," Health Director Andy Cambi announced during the City Council's coronavirus update Tuesday evening.
The city's level of transmissibility has been downgraded due to a decrease in the testing positivity rate below 5 percent. Cambi told the Council the testing positivity rate had decreased to 4.18 percent as of Monday.
The testing rate mirrors a decrease in virtually all of the city's metrics for tracking the coronavirus.
The 14-day average daily case rate was at 23.4 cases per 100,000 people as of Monday — a rate not seen in Pittsfield since October. The concentration of coronavirus samples in city sewage has reached its lowest point since the start of the year.
Berkshire Medical Center hasn't had more than two coronavirus patients in the intensive care unit since mid-February and as of Monday had only one recorded coronavirus patient.
Council President Peter Marchetti said in light of the optimistic trend in coronavirus data, he would accept Cambi's request to reduce the frequency of the coronavirus updates to the council from twice a month to once a month.