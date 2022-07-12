After losing her dad, olive trees helped Lucy MacGillis work through her grief

PITTSFIELD — There are few trees that tell as many stories as the olive, the oldest known cultivated tree. Greek myths say Athena gave the first olive tree to win the affection of the city of Athens. An olive branch, representing peace, is included in the Great Seal of the United States.
To Lucy MacGillis, a Pittsfield-born artist who lives and works in Italy, the olive tree is the first thing she painted after four months of grieving her late father, Don MacGillis, former executive editor of The Berkshire Eagle and a beloved community member.
MacGillis unveiled her painting “La Discesa” (Italian for “the descent”) last week at the Berkshire Museum. An audience of neighbors, friends and collectors listened, laughed and clapped as the painter brought them into her life and explained her inspirations.
MacGillis tells stories like she paints, through details that come together into the bigger picture — occasionally letting past and present mix, because she is inspired by both. It results in a story that can seem slightly more sublime than reality.
“Before I get into my own work, I need to introduce the guy who’s not here — my father, the [former] executive editor of The Berkshire Eagle, then editorial writer at the Boston Globe. He was a very important person in the community and a big supporter of my work,” said MacGillis.
Growing up in the Berkshires, MacGillis remembers being surrounded by art, and a sincere appreciation of it. “Growing up around all these museums and culture, it made the whole idea of being an artist a very valid option,” she said.
After graduating from the University of Pennsylvania, MacGillis received a grant to study at the former International School of Art with Nicolas Carone. She was encouraged to look at landscapes as an inspiration to tend towards abstraction.
“Nicolas talked to us about looking at the landscapes and the forms we see, maybe not just literally, but perhaps seeing an animal or geometric shapes,” said MacGillis.
“I realized it wasn’t so foreign to me. I grew up in the house next door to Herman Melville,” she said, referring to the 19th century author’s Arrowhead homestead on Holmes Road. “He looked at Greylock, interpreted that and created a book about a whale,” she said.
MacGillis thought she would have to return home once the grant money ran out, but fortunately that didn’t happen. “I was supported by collectors and was able to continue my life there,” said MacGillis. She thanked the Hoadley Gallery in Lenox, which has been representing her for 20 years, for seeing potential in an early stage of her career.
When her father died in a hiking accident in Maine in October 2020, MacGillis found herself unable to pick up the paintbrush. “When I paint, I can’t distract myself, I have to be with my thoughts, and my thoughts were just grief and loss and images of him being cold and falling,” she said.
It was the olive trees growing near her house in Umbria, north of Rome, which her father loved to prune, a strenuous and meditative process, that brought her back to the canvas.
“I thought that if I started with the trees, the things he really loved here, maybe I can work it out with him, instead of trying not to think about it,” said MacGillis.
Once the painting was done, the catharsis was not quite complete.
“I did not want this painting to be sold to a collector and end up in some house in New York City. Not this one. It was too important to me,” she said. “I thought it would be great if it could stay here in the Berkshires, where people who loved him would see it and think of him.”
Tack Burbank, a family friend who led a fundraising campaign to buy the painting, said that MacGillis’ artistic skills were there from Day One and that she was unbeatable at Pictionary.
“I’ve done a lot of fundraising, but I thought this will be the easiest fundraising I’ve ever done,” he said.
So it was — just a few weeks after emailing about 50 friends and family, the goal to have “La Discesa” in the Berkshires was met.
After the reception at the Berkshire Museum, MacGillis looked relieved. “It really feels perfect. It’s given some closure to the whole thing,” she said.