This high school student is interested in a career in law enforcement. For her summer job, she's writing parking tickets in Lenox

LENOX — With an extended Fourth of July holiday weekend looming, visitors, second-home owners and locals are converging on the compact downtown business district for strolling, dining, shopping or errands.
This season, for the first time since the pre-pandemic summer of 2019, they’re likely to see a parking enforcement agent wearing a luminous yellow vest patrolling the congested streets.
Ticket-writing is the summer job for Maddie Burd, a Lenox Memorial Middle and High School student who applied to Police Chief Stephen O’Brien for the position. Law enforcement is among the careers she’s considering.
That’s not surprising, since her mom is Royanne Hammond, a dispatcher for the Berkshire County Sheriff’s 911 Regional Dispatch Center, as well as a Lenox traffic officer and a former part-time Lenox police officer.
“I got interested because of my mom and I wanted a job for the summer,” Maddie said. “She suggested I work in the police department, and I said, ‘Why not?’”
Apart from law enforcement, her potential career interests include firefighting or the medical field.
On her first day last Friday, Maddie found that “people have been really nice. I’ve been giving a lot of directions, where to get food, like Loeb’s market or the Sweet Dreams shop for ice cream.”
She knows that some people become annoyed if they get ticketed. “I’m not worried about that,” she emphasized. The first ticket was issued to a motorist who double-parked in a travel lane on Church Street.
“Maddie, who has been here her entire life, certainly has the ambition to work for us and to do a great job out on the street,” the police chief pointed out. “She’s been advised that it’s difficult and sometimes confrontational. She carries a radio to reach out immediately to dispatch or the patrols so they can respond immediately to take care of any matters that may become heated.”
Most violations carry a $10 fine, except for parking in spot reserved for vehicles displaying a handicapped placard. That’s a $50 ticket.
A three-hour limit is posted downtown from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
O’Brien explained that Maddie will work 40 hours a week through August on rotating morning, afternoon and evening shifts, including weekends.
She will mainly address “flagrant, glaring violations of the parking rules, such as parking on a crosswalk or sidewalk, double parking, taking up more than one space or parking more than 8 inches from the curb,” O’Brien said.
As for the three-hour limit, tires will not be chalk-tagged as in the past, because of a 2019 federal court decision in the Midwest ruling it unconstitutional. “We’ve figured out other methods to find out if a car has been parked for more than three hours, and we’ll enforce it as much as we possibly can,” O’Brien said.
Public parking lots are on Old Stockbridge Road behind Town Hall and behind the Berkshire Bank branch on Main Street. O’Brien is also urging motorists not to park on narrow residential streets adjacent to downtown.
“Enforcement is only fair,” said Jennifer Nacht, executive director of the Lenox Chamber of Commerce. “Three hours of free parking is reasonable.” She noted that most tourism-oriented towns in New England, including Cape Cod and the Islands, upstate New York and the Hamptons on Long Island charge for on-street parking.
She agreed that local business owners and their employees shouldn’t occupy spaces that could be used by customers. As for visitors who stop in the middle of the street and park, “it’s so inconsiderate, really rude,” she fumed, citing a driver who stopped in the Church Street travel lane to shop at the farmers market last Friday.
“If people don’t have the common sense to be considerate,” she said, “they should be ticketed for it.”
At Town Hall, the viewpoint is similar.
“We don’t want to discourage anyone from coming downtown to our restaurants and various businesses,” said Town Manager Christopher Ketchen. “Obviously, we provide the parking for free, however we don’t want people to use more than the three hours allotted.”
“It applies to everybody,” Ketchen remarked when reminded that in 2015 — the first summer after the parking limit was extended to three hours — he told The Eagle that “the enforcement was very effective, since I was one of the 84 who was cited.”