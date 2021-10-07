PITTSFIELD — Ward 7 Councilor Anthony Maffuccio resigned from the Homelessness Advisory Committee on Wednesday morning, citing a lack of hard data on the size of the population experiencing homelessness.
Maffuccio's resignation came as the committee was asked to present a recommendation to Mayor Linda Tyer on the gaps in the city's response to people experiencing homelessness.
Maffuccio said that in the 10 months since the committee was created, it hasn't truly addressed the city's homelessness issues and that without a clear understanding of the population couldn't make any "viable recommendation."
"You have no direction, no leadership whatsoever," Maffuccio said to the committee.
"This committee is a waste of my valuable time and my goals to ending homelessness in the city of Pittsfield," Maffuccio wrote in an email to The Eagle before the meeting. "I will continue to advocate for homelessness in my own way."
The councilor also joined the call of another member, Ed Carmel, to disband the committee.
Carmel submitted a petition to the City Council to disband the group over concerns about its effectiveness on Sept. 14. Carmel is a candidate for the Ward 7 City Council seat, the resident representative on the Pittsfield Public Housing Authority and former chairman of the homelessness committee that proceeded the current group.
The council referred Carmel's petition to the mayor's office and is still waiting for a response.