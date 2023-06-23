Holmes Road, a major route between Lenox and Pittsfield, is closed for two months for a major bridge reconstruction project

LENOX — If you’re heading to Pittsfield from Lenox and points south or east, don’t even think of using any of the traditional popular shortcuts.
With the 5 p.m. Friday shutdown of the Holmes Road bridge for a two-month rebuild by the state, Lenox Police and MassDOT are alerting motorists to use Routes 7/20 (Pittsfield Road) to and from Pittsfield.
The total bridge shutdown — after one-lane signal-controlled traffic since 2019 — will have “substantial traffic impacts” on adjacent streets in Lenox, said Police Chief Stephen E. O’Brien. Using East Street to reach Pittsfield is a non-starter. And East New Lenox Road is not recommended because a bridge repair project near Sackett Brook in Pittsfield limits travel to one lane at a time.
The state Department of Transportation has put up electronic warnings and detour signs, and the closure has been well-publicized locally. But shutdown of the well-traveled Holmes Road route in and out of Pittsfield is likely to come as a surprise to many drivers, especially from South County, as well as visitors and second-home owners.
The closure is needed to allow crews to safely and efficiently conduct bridge replacement operations, according to MassDOT. The work using an accelerated schedule, will be scheduled from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Because of weakened structural support beams on the bridge, the $3.4 million project — primarily federally funded — includes demolition of th overpass, repair of the support beams and a rebuild of the bridge’s top layer. During construction, the Housatonic Railroad tracks below the bridge will be closed.
A routine inspection in 2018 uncovered "severely deteriorated" beams — including one with a zero ton capacity — on the east side of the bridge.
Southbound local traffic is being diverted to Pomeroy Avenue and Crofut Street in Pittsfield, while northbound drivers are strongly urged to stay on Pittsfield Road and South Street. The Holmes Road bridge is expected to reopen in late August in time for the start of the school year.
The detours are expected to cause delays along South Street during peak commuting times on weekday mornings and afternoons, as well as midday on weekends, MassDOT advised.
For Holmes Road residents, access for local traffic will continue on each side of the bridge.
Area traffic conditions can be checked in real time on the Mass511 mobile app, by calling 511, or at www.mass511.com, where live cameras, travel times and project conditions can be viewed. Users also can subscribe to receive text and email alerts for traffic conditions. Updates also are available on Twitter @MassDOT.