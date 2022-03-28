Major increases in state aid and city tax levy are expected to bring Pittsfield more than $183M in revenue

PITTSFIELD — The city has weathered two years of a global pandemic by having a strong financial position and sound financial policies, according to the city’s auditor and finance director.

Financial officials painted a largely optimistic picture during the annual review of the city’s financial condition Monday night.

Finance Director Matthew Kerwood told members of the City Council and School Committee that projections for the city property tax levy and state aid should bring major increases to Pittsfield’s general fund.

The general fund — which is the primary way the city funds municipal business — is expected to reach about $183.6 million in fiscal year 2023, which would represent an $8 million increase over the city’s current budget.

Kerwood also told city leaders that the fiscal year 2023 tax levy — the money raised from city property taxes — should hit just over $104 million. That dollar amount would be a 9.7 percent increase, or $9 million, more than the city raised from property tax bills this fiscal year.

The city’s track record on property tax collection makes this figure close to a sure bet. The city’s auditor, Thomas Scanlon, told city leaders that 3/4 of the way through the financial year, the city has collected 96.8 percent of budgeted personal and property taxes, placing it right “on track” to bring in the $94.6 million in taxes this year.

The next largest boon to city coffers is expected to come from state aid. Gov. Charlie Baker’s proposed 2023 fiscal year budget would increase unrestricted local aid to Pittsfield by $256,207, to just over $9.7 million, Kerwood said during the meeting.

“The governor’s budget numbers are always the lowest,” Kerwood said. “The House and Senate will work on their votes and they or may not increase any of those local aid figures. But we know, at a bare minimum, that the numbers that the governor’s budget includes are the floor.”

Mayor Linda Tyer is leading an effort in her role as the president of the Massachusetts Mayors’ Association to increase the amount of unrestricted local aid to communities throughout the state.

The unrestricted local aid is currently far overshadowed by the change to Pittsfield’s Chapter 70 funding, the state’s education aid, which is expected to increase $4.5 million to about $54.2 million next fiscal year.

While strong showings in the hotel and motel, and marijuana businesses have left Kerwood optimistic about the future of city businesses, the weakness of the automobile industry, restaurant economy and a measly return on city investments has led the director to forecast local receipts growing by about $85,000.

While the outlook on the money coming to the city in the next year remains largely positive, that’s not to diminish the impact of several increasing costs on the horizon.

The finance director said that news of the potential sale of the Community Eco Power plant, which converts 240 tons each day of solid waste into steam and electricity, has signaled that city’s solid waste costs will likely increase more than initially expected in the next year. Kerwood also added that building maintenance, property revaluations, and upgrades to the city’s cybersecurity and accounting software will come with high price tags in the next budget year.

Tyer will present a final budget proposal to the City Council on May 10.

Pittsfield Public Schools leaders have already begun to work on their request for the city’s budget. If the current budget proposal from the school district was approved as is this summer, it would represent about 39 percent of the anticipated city budget for next year. This year the PPS budget made up about 42 percent of the overall city budget this year.