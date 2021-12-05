Man found dead in Pittsfield State Forest was shot to death, ruled victim of a homicide

PITTSFIELD — A man found dead in Pittsfield State Forest over the weekend was the victim of a homicide.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined on Sunday that 32-year-old Reymon Delacruz-Batista, of Pittsfield, died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office.
Shortly after 5 a.m. on Saturday, hunters found Delacruz-Batista’s body in the state park. Pittsfield Police, Pittsfield Fire and Action Ambulance responded to the scene and paramedics pronounced the individual deceased shortly after arrival.
Homeowners in the area of Pittsfield State Forest are asked to provide to police investigators home surveillance video showing recordings from Friday night into Saturday morning.
“My office will continue to work collaboratively with law enforcement and community members to address and prevent gun violence. We ask that anyone with information about this shooting support our efforts by reporting what they know to law enforcement,” Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington said in a statement released late Sunday afternoon.
Police ask anyone with information about the crime to contact Berkshire State Police Detectives at 413-499-1112 or the Pittsfield Police Department Detective Bureau at 413-448-9705.