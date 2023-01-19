Attorney Mark Siegers accepts, then declines, an offer to become town administrator of Washington and Middlefield

Berkshire County lawyer Mark Siegars, who had accepted the job of administrator for the towns of Middlefield and Washington, declined the position a day ahead of a meeting to hammer out final details of his contract.
Siegars would have been the first professional to take the helm in the newly created position in Washington. Middlefield in Hampshire County has previously had a town administrator.
Kent Lew, Washington Select Board chair, said Siegars notified staff at Berkshire Regional Planning Commission of his change of heart by phone Thursday morning and then followed up with an email. The commission spearheaded the search for the two towns.
Washington sought a town administrator to provide stability and consistency in an increasingly complicated time for town governance.
“Our towns are continuing to muddle along,” Lew said after learning of Siegars' decision to back out. “It’s a lot of work and we’re burning out.”
The neighboring towns, with a combined population of 872, paired up to share an administrator with help from a $70,280 Massachusetts Efficiency and Regionalization grant won by the planning commission. It will pay for half of the new administrator’s first-year salary, as well as the advertising costs for the position.
There were initially five applicants for the position to run the two towns at an advertised maximum salary of $60,000, plus benefits including health/life insurance, pension, paid vacation, sick and personal leave. Two candidates withdrew prior to interviews.
Citing negotiations, Lew, declined to say the amount that had been offered to Siegars.
In a memo to Washington staff and colleagues on Wednesday, Lew announced Siegars had accepted the job.
"This is an overdue update on our journey to hiring a Town Administrator," Lew wrote. "After a long and winding road, we believe we are very near the end. Which is to say a new beginning."
Those words may have taken on a different meaning when, less than 24 hours later, Siegars withdrew.
“Although Mark has not previously served as a Town Administrator, he has adjacent experience and leverageable skills,” Lew wrote of Siegars.
Siegars was in private practice in land use, environmental law and estate planning, Lew wrote, and serves as counsel for the Lanesborough Village Fire & Water District and the Baker Hill Road District.
Tom Matuszko, executive director of the planning commission, said Wednesday that the process had gone smoothly, describing the two select boards’ working relationship as “very cooperative.”
“I think the towns are really finding it harder and harder to get some of their business done solely by volunteers,” Matuszko said. “And so having administrators is a good way to go. And if work in the town doesn't necessarily warrant a full-time position, sharing could be an option for other small towns.”
Matuszko said he knows of no other towns that share an administrator.
Lew said Washington had looked to other towns within Berkshire County prior to settling on Middlefield as a partner to share a town administrator, including Windsor and Savoy.
“And suddenly Washington was looking for a new dance partner,” Lew said.
The two select boards were scheduled to meet Friday at 7 p.m. at Middlefield Town Hall to finalize details of Siegars’ contract.