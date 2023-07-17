Pittsfield and Hinsdale are receiving state grants for dam repairs

Stay up to date on Berkshires news with Berkshires in Brief, our free daily newsletter

PITTSFIELD — Funding is flowing to the Berkshires for dam improvements.

The state announced Monday that Pittsfield will get $250,000 for design and permitting costs for rehabilitating the Sandwash Reservoir Dam, which is in Washington and owned by Pittsfield, and Hinsdale will get $82,500 for permitting and design for work on the Plunkett Reservoir Dam.

Grant funding for the two Berkshire municipalities is part of a $5.6 million package of funding from the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs’ Dam and Seawall program for similar projects around the state.

Both the Berkshire dams are labeled as high-hazard, meaning a breach would likely cause fatalities and damage to property and infrastructure. As of late 2020, both dams' conditions were rated as fair. There are more than 30 high-hazard dams in the county.

“Last week we saw clearly how important dam maintenance and planning is and the impact extreme weather can have in our region and throughout our state,” State Senator Paul Mark said in a statement. "The grants for Pittsfield and Hinsdale will be very helpful with preparation and mitigation as we know the next weather event is potentially just around the corner."