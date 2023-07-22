State data shows crashes involving pedestrians or bikes are steadily rising in Pittsfield

Stay up to date on Berkshires news with Berkshires in Brief, our free daily newsletter

PITTSFIELD — Mirroring statewide trends, car crashes involving pedestrians and cyclists on Pittsfield streets reached a three-year high in 2022.

A recent MassDOT report detailed the apparent result of danger on Massachusetts roadways, where serious crashes involving pedestrians and cyclists have been steadily climbing since the COVID-19 pandemic caused overall traffic volume to plummet in 2020.

Here in Pittsfield, pedestrian-involved crashes reached 34 in 2019, then fell to 16 the following year.

"Our crashes for the entire year during the pandemic [in 2020] were some of the lowest we've had, for the simple fact that no one was going out," said Sgt. Marc Maddelena, who leads PPD's traffic unit.

However, crashes involving pedestrians clocked in at 21 last year, reaching their highest point since the pandemic took root. Across the state, the number of pedestrians and bicyclists who were in crashes is also rising, after bottoming out in 2020.

There have been a total of 184 pedestrian-involved crashes in Pittsfield since 2014, according to data reported to the Department of Transportation. Of those, 31 resulted in a death or serious injury.

Car crashes involving bicyclists in Pittsfield soared to 17 last year, according to the MassDOT data. It was the highest annual number of this type of crash of any year since 2014, eclipsing the previous high of 15.

Last year, there were at least nine crashes that involved pedestrians or bicyclists where someone was seriously injured or killed.

When queried about the trends in Pittsfield's crash data, Maddelena, PPD's resident expert in traffic enforcement, said streets today are multi-use. They are traveled by not only drivers, walkers and bicyclists, but also those on Bird electric scooters and privately owned scooters. A person zooming around on a motorized unicycle is also a sight sometimes seen.

"There's just so many distractions on the road these days," said Maddelena. "It's driving behavior also; people just aren't paying attention."

"You can't have a cellphone in your hand while you're operating a motor vehicle," he added.

It's not just the drivers themselves who bear responsibility for navigating streets safety, he said.

Pedestrians should be aware of where they step and when (that means waiting for the walking signal when appropriate), and cyclists should use bike lanes correctly (that means cycling inside bike lanes going the same direction as car traffic).

The changes to traffic on North Street may be controversial, but Maddelena said they've achieved the desired outcome of slowing down vehicles and creating a "safer environment for motor vehicles in general, as well as for pedestrians."

But the fact remains that pedestrian and bicyclist involved crashes are marching higher, despite the city's efforts to rein them in.

Ricardo Morales, the city's commissioner of public utilities, said the city identified 37 travel infrastructure projects including bike lanes, intersection improvements, sidewalk repairs and roundabouts aimed at improving safety in early 2019. Work on the first slate of those projects have been completed, while Morales said work on the remainder stalled out during the pandemic.

Most crashes that caused serious injuries or fatalities last year in Pittsfield, according to the MassDOT data, happened in intersections, rather than as a result of a car leaving the roadway.

But there's still a lot of progress to make. Morales said there's numerous areas around the city that are "suitable for improvement," and could stand to be upgraded with an eye toward keeping pedestrians safe.

PPD working well with Morales and his department to identify dangerous areas in Pittsfield is one thing, Maddalena said. Ginning up the funding to complete those improvements is another.

"Unfortunately, the wheels of government kind of turn slowly," Maddalena said.