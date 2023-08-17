There will be no pick-your-own apples at Bartlett's Orchard in Richmond. It's the worst apple season Bartlett's has ever seen, owner says

RICHMOND — Thanks to a May 18 frost that nearly wiped out the apple crop in Berkshire County, Bartlett’s Orchard won’t be open for pick-your-own this fall.
The 24-acre orchard announced the decision on its Facebook page on Thursday.
“We look forward to much better weather and a normal crop next year,” the post reads. “We will have some apples that made it through at the higher elevation in the orchard available in our store, and we will be able to make cider.”
As of about 11 a.m. there were 172 shares and 295 reactions to the post. Support for the orchard included calls for fellow patrons to buy more apple cider doughnuts, which will still be available at the farm store at 575 Swamp Road. "We will support you in other ways. And we look forward to apple picking next year," one person wrote.
Rick Bartlett, who owns the Richmond orchard with his brother, Ron, said he believes he has just 20 percent of a normal crop, calling it the worst season he’s ever seen. He grew up on the orchard; his father, Francis Bartlett, bought the orchard in 1947. It had been planted in 1925. The average crop is between 7,000 and 8,000 bushels.
The orchard sells only from its own store on site and will end up having to buy apples this season to fill in the gaps.
“Getting apples that are clean enough to be able to sell as fresh fruit over the counter are going to be in short supply,” Bartlett said, predicting that eating apples may be higher priced this season at the wholesale level.
With a 200-foot elevation difference between the bottom and top of the orchard, the frost affected apple blossoms unevenly.
“Most of the apples are up near the top,” he said, explaining that the coldest air sunk to the valley in what’s an atmospheric inversion. “Although there's real oddities down low, overall most things got knocked out.”
He said the orchard has a few Paula Reds, the first variety that is picked each year. They’re showing damage in the form of russeting, or patches of brown on the skin.
Some Macouns also came through, which probably won’t grow to their normal size, but “most of them don’t have any indication of the freeze.”
He said he’s talked with salesmen who told him they heard from other growers that Macouns fared better than other varieties.
Frost-damaged apples from the orchard will be used to press cider, Bartlett said, but he said the orchard will also have those “to supplement what we have.”
Bartlett has minimal crop insurance to cover the losses, he said.
Meantime, he’s hired three temporary H-2A workers this year. Ordinarily he hires four.
“The only reason we didn't cut [staffing] more is because of the scattered nature of the apples we're going to pick, it's going to be very difficult,” Bartlett said. “We're running around to a whole tree trying to scavenge every apple we can get out of there.”
In addition, there’s a certain amount of work that has to be done on the orchard, regardless of whether there are apples to pick, including pruning trees.
“We think ahead at this time of the year for the crop next year and how we set up the trees,” Bartlett said. “We have a lot of empty trees.”
To compensate for the losses, Bartlett said he’ll probably try to take on more work off the orchard off season, “and just tighten up everything we do.”