Pittsfield ended fiscal 2022 with $17 million in free cash. A city meeting will help decide what to do with it

PITTSFIELD — A series of fortunate events resulted in an unprecedented amount of “free cash” in Pittsfield City Hall for fiscal year 2022. In the coming week, the City Council’s subcommittee on finance will discuss what to do with that money.

What is free cash? Free cash is the left over “unrestricted funds from operations of the previous fiscal year,” according to the Department of Revenue’s explainer to city officials. It’s what isn’t used by city business by June 30 every year. “Free” may seem like a misnomer to residents because it’s still money that’s come from their pockets over the previous financial year. In a typical year, most of this money comes from when local receipts — the money the city receives through things meals, room and cannabis tax — exceed city estimates or when a city department doesn’t end up spending all the money it’s been budgeted for. Basically, any money that’s left in city coffers at the end of a fiscal year and isn’t restricted in use becomes free cash for the city to use as it wishes in the next fiscal year.

On Jan. 17 the panel will discuss whether it will endorse a proposal to put $6 million of the city's free cash into several city accounts focused on emergency expenses and retiree benefits.

Last month, state officials certified that the city ended fiscal year 2022 with $17,130,565 in unused funds. Matthew Kerwood, the city’s finance director, spelled out where the majority of that money came from in a Dec. 29 letter to Mayor Linda Tyer.

Kerwood writes that the large sum can be chalked up to “three one-time occurrences.” The first is the city’s allocation of American Rescue Plan funds. The second comes from Eversource paying four years of personal property taxes and interest. The third is the final payment from the state for the Taconic High School project.

Kerwood says the Eversource payment was more than $7.8 million and the state payment came in at over $4.7 million.

State data shows that for nearly the last 20 years, Pittsfield’s free cash total has ranged from $3 million to over $6 million. Fiscal year 2021 brought $5.36 million in free cash.

Kerwood’s letter to the mayor proposes using $6 million of the $17 million in free cash to make equal-sized deposits in three city accounts: the general stabilization account, public works stabilization account and other post-employment benefits trust account.

The general stabilization account is money set aside for future spending to cover emergency or unanticipated costs. Money in the public works stabilization account can be used to purchase highway equipment and vehicles with City Council approval. The OPEB fund covers the cost of benefits, primarily health insurance, for municipal retirees.

Adding money to these accounts would help the city meet recommended financial practices of the Department of Revenue and city auditors, Kerwood writes in his letter.

Several city councilors have pushed to use free cash in other ways.

When councilors debated accepting the city’s property tax rate in November, councilors Charles Kronick, Ken Warren and Karen Kalinowsky voted against accepting that rate. The opposing councilors instead proposed the city put additional free cash towards the tax levy — which would have resulted in less money raised from city property taxes.

Kronick proposed putting $3 million in free cash to lower residents’ property tax bills. That motion failed.

Tyer said she would not be comfortable putting that much in free cash towards the tax rate, saying her administration aimed to build reserves — and had already agreed to put $1 million in free cash towards the levy.