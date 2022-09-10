As the battle over Richmond's Hollow Fields preserve persists, both sides see hope for a settlement

RICHMOND — A glimmer of hope has emerged for a mediated settlement of a lawsuit against the town’s zoning board filed in Massachusetts Land Court 14 months ago by the Berkshire Natural Resources Council.

The legal battle involves public use and access to the BNRC’s hiking trail at its 660-acre Hollow Fields preserve. The trailhead adjoins Perry’s Peak Road, a byway off Route 41 in the northern section of Richmond. BNRC went to court after the Zoning Board of Appeals ruled in favor of three neighborhood families seeking a special permit requirement for organized public activities in the preserve.

The possibility of a pre-trial, out-of-court settlement surfaced during a brief Land Court conference Wednesday on the status of the case. It was mentioned by attorneys for both sides, with encouragement by Land Court Judge Robert B. Foster.

Since there are other complications, the judge slated the next hearing for mid-October.

Meanwhile, hikers and birders can continue to use the trail seven days a week, but only from dawn until dusk, according to a July 1 ruling by Foster. He required the BNRC to post physical signs and a notice on its website to that effect. The council is also barred from holding or promoting any special events at Hollow Fields.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

• In response to the prolonged dispute, Richmond’s annual town meeting voters approved the Planning Board’s open space bylaw amendment last May 18. The 233-62 vote guarantees the right of public access to conserved land throughout town, including Hollow Fields, as well as to other open spaces of 5 acres or more, unless posted by property owners.

Any zoning bylaw change requires approval within 90 days by the state Attorney General’s Office. But that hasn’t happened.

• The delay, in part, was caused by an objection to the revised bylaw filed with the attorney general by Mass Audubon, which supports the intended goal of increasing public access to open space. But the land-conservation group questions the legality of restrictions in the bylaw barring fees for educational programming on preserved land.

That means fee-based programs and camps, such as those offered by Mass Audubon, would be prohibited. “These restrictions are plainly inconsistent with the protections afforded to nonprofits for educational uses of land under state law,” according to Michelle Manion, vice president of policy and advocacy for Mass Audubon.

“Similar amendments, if enacted by other towns and cities across the state, would hamper not only Mass Audubon’s ability to maintain trail access, deliver educational programming, provide visitor services and guided tours, but would also limit the ability of other educational nonprofits to achieve their missions as well,” Manion wrote in a letter to the editor published in The Eagle a month ago. “Despite good intentions, the passage of this bylaw sets a negative precedent for access to nature not only for Richmond, but also for communities across the state.”

• In addition, the neighborhood group contends that Perry’s Peak Road is a private way, not a public road, even though the town has been maintaining it for many decades.

The three families are a party to the lawsuit, joining the Zoning Board of Appeals as defendants in order to have a seat at the table. The neighbors argue that the BNRC has illegally used the preserved land in a residential zone for hiking, recreation and hunting without a special permit.

THE LATEST COURT DEVELOPMENTS

• At Wednesday’s hearing, Foster cited the Mass Audubon objection as well as the Perry’s Peak Road neighborhood group’s contention that the access road is private as causes for delaying a Land Court ruling.

Attorney Donna MacNicol, special counsel for the town, pointed out that no documents have surfaced that would formally confirm the road’s status. “We haven’t been able to find conclusive proof that it’s a public way,” she told the court.

• But BNRC attorney Mark Bobrowski reported that a land surveyor has found records and documents confirming that Perry’s Peak Road is a public way.

Bobrowski also offered his “personal view” that the state Attorney General’s Office is unlikely to strike down the town’s zoning bylaw revision. “But we don’t have an official answer yet,” he acknowledged.

• Representing the neighborhood families, attorney Matthew Mozian told the court about a potential out-of-court resolution. “My clients have always been in favor of that,” he said, “and we’re going to try our best to get together to discuss that in the near future.”

Bobrowski agreed that he has discussed with his client, the BNRC, a session with a mediator toward the end of this month.

WHAT’S NEXT

• Bobrowski and Mozian proposed a 30-day delay in the Land Court case. The judge set the next hearing for 4 p.m. Oct. 12 via Zoom.

The BNRC attorney also noted that the council has proposed a special town meeting to see if Richmond voters would approve taking Perry’s Peak Road by eminent domain “just in case it’s necessary.” Despite the possibility of a mediated settlement, Bobrowski said, “in an abundance of caution, we may go forward with that.”

• MacNicol, Richmond’s special counsel, predicted that the zoning bylaw will be upheld by the Attorney General’s Office. She also noted that the Select Board “is not prepared to go forward at this time” in seeking a town takeover of the road.