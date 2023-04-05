<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Judge allows defamation suit brought by Mayor Tyer's husband against Melissa Mazzeo to move forward

A jury trial could begin in October

Barry Clairmont, Mayor Linda Tyer's husband and campaign treasurer, has filed a lawsuit against Tyer's challenger, Melissa Mazzeo, seeking "significant and substantial damages" over Mazzeo's allegations that Clairmont tampered with ballots in the 2019 municipal election.

PITTSFIELD — Melissa Mazzeo’s request that a Berkshire Superior Court judge dismiss the defamation lawsuit against her by Barry Clairmont has failed, leaving open the possibility that the case will continue to a jury trial in October.

Mazzeo, a former city councilor and one-time mayoral candidate, asked Judge John Agostini to rule that Clairmont, the husband of Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer, had failed to meet the legal standard that her statements in the wake of the 2019 mayoral race defamed Clairmont and intentionally inflicted emotional distress.

Meg Britton-Mehlisch can be reached at mbritton@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6149.

Pittsfield Reporter

Meg Britton-Mehlisch is the Pittsfield reporter for The Berkshire Eagle. Born and raised in Kansas City, Missouri, she previously worked at the Prior Lake American and its sister publications under the Southwest News Media umbrella in Savage, Minnesota.

