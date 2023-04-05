Judge allows defamation suit brought by Mayor Tyer's husband against Melissa Mazzeo to move forward

PITTSFIELD — Melissa Mazzeo’s request that a Berkshire Superior Court judge dismiss the defamation lawsuit against her by Barry Clairmont has failed, leaving open the possibility that the case will continue to a jury trial in October.
Mazzeo, a former city councilor and one-time mayoral candidate, asked Judge John Agostini to rule that Clairmont, the husband of Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer, had failed to meet the legal standard that her statements in the wake of the 2019 mayoral race defamed Clairmont and intentionally inflicted emotional distress.
Mazzeo’s defense: that her...