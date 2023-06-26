Michael Douglas visits Pittsfield pub to film scene for new movie 'Blood Knot'

PITTSFIELD — A month ago, Lisa Tully got an unexpected phone call.
Tully, general manager of The Rusty Anchor Marina & Pub Club, heard from a South County movie scout. That scout had seen Rusty Anchor’s windows on their website and was interested in using the location in a film.
When Tully called Scott Graves, the restaurant’s owner, the two thought it was probably for a low-key documentary with a tiny crew.
But what was actually in store was a bit more conspicuous.
This past week, the film “Blood Knot” brought a 25-person crew to Rusty Anchor, along with the film’s star, Michael Douglas. Over the course of two days, that crew transformed pub Rusty Anchor into restaurant The Painted Turtle, the name it’ll go by in the film.
The film follows Douglas as a man who, hoping to reconnect with his estranged child, asks him to compete in a father-son fishing competition. Douglas' own son Cameron co-stars in the film. A release date has not yet been announced.
When Tully first told the scout they were open to the pub being scoped out, she heard back: “The producers just flew into Boston, they can be there in two hours.”
Though she knew they were still checking out five other lakes, she could just tell that they were particularly interested in the Rusty Anchor.
And after she took them for a canoe ride on Pontoosuc Lake, she was confident the pub would end up in the movie.
On Wednesday, from 6 a.m. through late evening, the film’s crew and actors shot one of the film’s final sequences. The film let eight members of the Rusty Anchor staff directly participate in the film as extras, including Tully, who played a bartender, her husband, who played a customer, and their daughter, who was front and center as a waitress.
Douglas, Tully says, “was very nice. He went over to my husband and asked how the mussels were.”
As part of the pub’s transformation, the crew took the television sets down and brought in food, plates and tables.
“They did leave some of the pictures with us,” Tully says. “And I kept some of the decorating they did on the windows, plus the way they changed the room around.”
Over the course of the week, the Rusty Anchor staff got an unexpected education in film production. When the crew yells “Background,” immediately after “Rolling!”, the extras lip-synced entire interactions, and weren’t allowed to speak.
And because the film hadn’t yet cast the actor who would be playing the role of a grandmother, they simply used an empty frame in place of a picture of her. They’ll fill it in with the actress later.
“It’s amazing how they get to do things, I learned so much,” Tully says. “It’s an experience I’ll never get to do again, I’m sure.”