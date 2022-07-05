Berkshire DA says office is expected to conclude report into police killing of Miguel Estrella this month

PITTSFIELD — Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington's office confirmed Tuesday that its investigation into the police killing of Miguel Estrella is nearing completion.

Harrington's office said the findings from the criminal investigation of the shooting of Estrella, 22, by Pittsfield Officer Nicholas Sondrini on March 25 will be released publicly once completed and will be shared first with Estrella's family members by the end of this month.

Spokesman Andy McKeever told The Eagle that the "State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney's Office conducted a thorough and independent investigation."

"The District Attorney's Office has drafted findings of fact based on witness interviews and other investigatory materials and is currently drafting legal conclusions," said McKeever.

McKeever said the DA's office is "obtaining Spanish translations of key interviews for Mr. Estrella's family and will be presenting the findings to the family before the end of the month."

He said the office will then release a "comprehensive report" to the public. The timeline for the report's release was first reported by WAMC.

The investigation included medical records, reports from the Pittsfield Police Department and Emergency Medical Services, photographs from the scene, surveillance video, social media postings and 911 calls, the DA's office said previously.

Estrella was experiencing an apparent mental health crisis March 25 when he was shot and killed by the Pittsfield police officer. PPD reviewed the killing of Estrella by its officer on Onota Street and said Sondrini followed "all relevant department policies, training guidelines, statutory requirements, and use of force guidelines."

Public officials and community members decried the shooting and, along with Estrella's family, have said they awaited the results of DA's investigation. Harrington and First Assistant Karen Bell conducted the investigation.

"Once the investigation is complete and all evidence is shared with the Estrella family, the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office will make the findings available to the community and the Pittsfield Police Department," the DA's office said in April.