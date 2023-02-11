Mike Carty, an artist who's shaped Pittsfield's visual landscape, is waiting on a new heart. A local restaurant wants to help him get it

PITTSFIELD — Mike Carty needs a new heart. This Valentine’s Day, the community he loves so much is coming out in force to give back to the man and artist many say has already given Pittsfield his all.

Born and raised in Pittsfield, Carty has long been a fixture around town; walking around North Street with his dog Bishop or working on one of the many murals he’s painted across the city’s scenescape.

Carty is the artist behind the “Gaia” mural across from the YMCA and the Boys and Girls Club of the Berkshires and the “West Side Love” mural off of Linden Street among others.

Since December, Carty has been hospitalized at the intensive care unit at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston. A lung infection after a bout of coronavirus led to three emergency surgeries to install devices on Carty’s heart.

Family said it was a scary chapter in a story that’s spanned several years. Carty was first diagnosed with an arrhythmia and a little over two years ago was placed on the transplant list for a new heart.

The lung infection initially moved him up the list, before doctors removed him due to the level of infection.

Carty is recuperating now with the help of a ventricular assist device, his sister Erin Porter said. He’s celebrating the little things — like eating an Italian ice after coming off a ventilator and lapping other patients as he’s walking around the ICU. In the coming week, his friends and family will come together to celebrate and help him.

On Tuesday, Methuselah Bar and Lounge will turn the Valentine’s Day holiday into a Give A Heart fundraiser for Carty. The restaurant will be selling tickets for donated baskets and prizes in a chance auction and hosting a 50/50 raffle. One of Carty’s paintings, valued at $300, will be up for bid as well.

From 7 to 10 p.m. the Riverside Brothers will give a live performance and then Ward 5 Councilor Patrick Kavey will guest DJ the rest of the evening.

Methuselah has invited a slate of guest bartenders — including mayoral contenders Peter Marchetti and John Krol — to sling drinks throughout the night.

Bartender Amanda Marcisz said Methuselah plans to make the bartending shifts a competition to see who can raise the most money to support relieving some of the financial strain of Carty’s multiple medical procedures.

Marcisz said the staff has promised to give all their tips from the evening to Carty and his family. Methuselah owner Yuki Cohen has also pledged to match the highest tip of the evening.

Marcisz said the idea came from a conversation with a friend of hers, who’s on Carty’s support team, who reached out hoping to find a way to add to the team’s donation efforts. Marcisz said Methuselah signed on to help without hesitation.

“Somebody needs help and we have the connections, ability and space to help so let’s do it,” Marcisz said. “We love to throw a party at Methuselah.”

It’s a gesture that’s bringing a lot of light to Carty’s family. Porter said while her brother has dealt with congestive heart failure for several years now, the roller coaster the family has been on has never really gotten easier.

Porter said that seeing the support Carty’s received through a growing GoFundMe effort as well as events like Methuselah’s fundraiser have blown her, Carty and their brother Dan away.

“It's really brought home how connected to the community that Mike is and how loved he is in the community and that's just been an amazing, amazing boost,” Porter said. “There were some times that things were looking pretty bad and … just seeing that outpouring from the community has been remarkable.”

Porter said there’s a lot of hard work in Carty’s future. In the coming week, the family is hoping he can move from the ICU to the cardiac floor and begin some intensive physical therapy. They’re hoping in a couple months he can clear his lung infection and be reinstated to the transplant list.

Once he’s strong enough, Porter will bring her brother to her house on the Cape to continue his recovery. She said he’s jonesing to get back to nature and his painting.

“I know he's going to work hard in the next week or so to make that happen,” she said.