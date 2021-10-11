PITTSFIELD — Members of the public and Conservation Commission will get a chance to walk the grounds of the former Lakeside Christian Camp on Oct. 15 and hear Mill Town Capital's plans for a sports-focused revitalization of the property.
The site visit — it will take place at 3 p.m. — comes at the request of the Conservation Commission, after Mill Town submitted a proposal, at the commission Thursday, for several new courts and fields. The commission voted to continue its discussion of the proposals at its next meeting, Oct. 28, after members could see the site.
Mill Town Managing Director Carrie Holland told the committee that Mill Town's plans for the camp fit in with the firm's "outdoor recreation value, environmental value and the ability to support youth development."
Holland, along with landscape architect Mark Arigoni, from SLR Consulting, described plans for new baseball, softball, soccer, lacrosse, field hockey, tennis and basketball facilities throughout the 135-acre property.
To make changes to the camp possible, Mill Town plans to remove an existing basketball court, a scale replica Fenway Park whiffle ball field, auxiliary field and parking lot on the property.
"In essence, we're revitalizing the existing components," Holland said.
Arigoni said that Mill Town had revised its proposal to the committee, removing an application for beach nourishment, which would have extended beach space along Richmond Pond.
The investment group purchased the camp in December, along with the former Berkshire West Athletic Club, which has been rebranded as Bousquet Sport.
Neighbors from the South Pond Farm Condominiums raised concerns that all the renovations would mean the loss of a tree barrier between the properties.
Holland said that Mill Town is looking to maintain that barrier to maintain a privacy and security buffer in case the group decides to use the property as a children's camp.
In a separate item before the commission, the Mill Town Foundation received approval from the commission to go ahead with the repaving of worn-out tennis court and the replacement of a fence at Bousquet Sport.