Minor gas leak reduces traffic to one lane on Valentine Road in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD — Teams from Berkshire Gas and J.H. Maxymillian were on the scene of a gas leak early Tuesday, reducing Valentine Road to one lane of traffic.

The leak was reported by a nearby resident about 9:20 a.m., officials said. The Pittsfield fire and police departments quickly assessed it to be minor.

Cones were set up and steel plates laid down to provide an approximate area for working crews opening up the street to fix the problem, as traffic weaved in and out of the area. A Pittsfield Police detail remained on the scene to direct traffic as of 10:30 a.m.

News Reporter

Matt Martinez is a news reporter at The Berkshire Eagle.

