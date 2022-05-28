<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
A teenager has been missing for weeks. Pittsfield police need your help locating him

A headshot of 17-year-old Angus Young

Pittsfield Police are looking for information on a missing teenager, Angus Young.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY THE PITTSFIELD POLICE DEPARTMENT

PITTSFIELD ⁠— City police put out a call for information in locating a missing 17-year-old, Angus Young, earlier this month.

Two weeks later, on Saturday, Young was still missing, according to Pittsfield Police Sergeant Shaun Reagan.

Police described Young as a white male with dark hair and brown eyes who is about 5-foot-9 weighing 160 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt and black pants, according to police.

Anyone with information can contact the Pittsfield Police at 413-448-9700.

