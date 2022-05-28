A teenager has been missing for weeks. Pittsfield police need your help locating him

PITTSFIELD — City police put out a call for information in locating a missing 17-year-old, Angus Young, earlier this month.
Two weeks later, on Saturday, Young was still missing, according to Pittsfield Police Sergeant Shaun Reagan.
Police described Young as a white male with dark hair and brown eyes who is about 5-foot-9 weighing 160 pounds.
He was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt and black pants, according to police.
Anyone with information can contact the Pittsfield Police at 413-448-9700.