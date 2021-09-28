PITTSFIELD — CT Management Group officials say that the benefits of a newly approved 10-year tax deal with the city on the Firehouse Lofts will go straight back to future tenants.

"One hundred percent of the tax savings will be used to lower the rents into a feasible range for Tyler Street," Dave Carver, a CT Management Group Managing Partner said. "Dollar for dollar."

The City Council approved a 10-year tax increment exemption Tuesday for the former Morningside firehouse at 231 Tyler St. Ward 2 Councilor Kevin Morandi and Ward 4 Councilor Chris Connell voted against the deal, which is anticipated to save the developer about $55,000 over the life of the deal. The vote was 7-2.

The tax exemption allows the developer to continue paying at the current tax rate — about $4,600 — for the first two years of ownership as it redevelops the building. Community Development Director Deanna Ruffer told the council this marks the first time the city has collected taxes on the property.

Morandi challenged the idea that the four two-bedroom apartments CT Management plans to construct in the building and rent at $1,795 a month and $1,895 a month will be easy to fill.

"I think it's going to be challenging to find tenants that can afford these rents," Morandi said. "We need all kinds of housing, not just market rate."

The apartments would sit in the heart of the Morningside neighborhood. In 2019, the average household income in that portion of the neighborhood was $49,107 according to the American Community Survey.

An affordable rent — no more than 30 percent of the household income — for the average household in that neighborhood would be about $1,350 a month.

Carver told councilors at a Community and Economic Development subcommittee meeting last week that the cost of the units without the tax deal would likely have been around $2,035 and $2,135.

"These are not cheap projects for what has to go into them," Councilor-At-Large Peter White said Tuesday night. "That is why they have to demand higher rents."

The project is estimated to cost about $1.25 million. CT Management Group received a $100,000 Community Preservation Act grant to cover a portion of the costs earlier this year.

Ruffer said the building, which dates back to 1906, is so dilapidated that it's almost "inappropriate to call it a building at this point."

"It's more appropriate to call it four walls with a caved-in roof, mold and a deteriorated interior that cannot be salvaged," Ruffer said.

CT Management has reportedly already begun work to shore up a leaky roof but Carver said during the subcommittee meeting that there's no hope for salvaging a back portion of the building. A small back section will be demolished to make way for parking for future tenants at the back of the property.

City officials say that the tax incentive is part what they consider the last chance to sell the former firehouse. The city has been trying to attract a buyer for the property since 2013.

Ruffer has said previously that if the historic structure hadn't been sold to CT Management, the city was preparing to demolish it.