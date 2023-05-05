Multiple school leadership departures in Lenox: A time for gratitude and tearful reflection

LENOX — It was a bittersweet, emotional farewell gathering of the School Committee — three of the seven members, including longtime Chairman Robert Vaughan, are stepping down as of Monday’s town election.
A highlight at the committee’s meeting last week was a heartfelt verbal valentine from the president of the Lenox Education Association, the union that bargains for faculty and staff.
Association President Mary Cherry, a math teacher at Lenox Memorial Middle and High School, is leaving her post as leader of the union.
Cherry offered “overdue thanks and kudos” for the School Committee’s personnel and negotiating teams led by Oren Cass that selected William Collins as the incoming superintendent starting next month.
She described the selection procedure as “transparent, efficient, ambitious and solicitous of stakeholders and stakeholders.”
Cherry also had warm words for interim Superintendent Howard "Jake" Eberwein III, who leaves in a few weeks after a brief transition working with Collins. Eberwein took over the post last Dec. 12 after the abrupt resignation of Superintendent Marc J. Gosselin, 18 months into his four-year contract.
“Dr. Eberwein has offered guidance and leadership when others might have thought of themselves as merely a placeholder,” she pointed out. Cherry singled out his recent appointment of Jeremiah Ames as principal at the middle and high school.
Collins is winding up a nearly year-long family sailing expedition off the Atlantic coast since departing his former superintendency in upstate New York near Potsdam.
“After a couple of days of overlap, I’ll get out of the way and let him serve as your leader,” Eberwein told the School Committee. “I’ll certainly be available to fill in any gaps as things come up, but really excited to navigate the last month with you all and pave the way for Dr. Collins.”
Acknowledging that she’s known as “kind of this hard shell,” Cherry — a strong advocate for school staff at the bargaining table — complimented the outgoing School Committee members — Vaughan, Christine Mauro and Robert Munch.
“Their institutional knowledge will be sorely missed,” she said. “Their past commitment to this district is impressive and I expect their involvement will continue even as they exit their current roles.”
Turning visibly emotional, Cherry paid tribute to Vaughan as principal of Morris Elementary School from 1983 to 2008 and, since 2013, on the School Committee.
“I have sought Bob’s counsel and offered my own, sometimes unsolicited,” she said. “He has given and received this counsel graciously and generously. He always has had the best interests of the entire school committee in his gaze.”
For his part, Eberwein described his six-month tenure as “truly a pleasure. It’s work, but it’s really rewarding work when you see what’s happening with the students.”
Munch, who has served since 2015, offered a heartfelt tribute to the teaching staff. “You all do a wonderful job,” he said, addressing Cherry. “That’s where the work gets done. The district is strong, there’s a chance for well-earned change, it’s been a tough few years.”
Mauro, who’s leaving the committee after seven years, acknowledged high turnover in administrative leadership, challenges about school budgets followed by voter support, and tough questions about how bullying is handled in the schools.
During the yearslong pandemic, she said, “for a time, every meeting seemed to become a flashpoint for the fears and frustrations of our local community. It was a lot.”
But Mauro described often-lengthy School Committee meetings as “meaningful and purposeful. We were there for things that mattered, where a group of people comes together to apply care and concern to a cause bigger than any individual, namely public education, one of our greatest societal goods.”
Saluting Vaughan, Vice Chair Veronica Fenton, also shedding tears, said: “In our discussions, you always bring it back to what do we know about what helps kids, about what helps students learn. You’ve always been extremely thoughtful about bringing the conversation back to the core needs.”
Vaughan, in his swan song, described “a tough year, but everyone pulled together to ease the burden.”
He noted “shifting leadership issues in the superintendent’s office recently, but we’ve been grateful for two interims — Bill Cameron and now Jake Eberwein who guided us through difficult times with dignity, professionalism and integrity.”