NAACP asks Pittsfield to shift crisis response from police to ‘non-violent’ teams

PITTSFIELD — The local NAACP chapter is calling on Pittsfield’s elected leaders to overhaul how the city responds to people in the throes of a mental health crisis – and to consider shifting that duty away from police.

The group is speaking out in the wake of the fatal police shooting of Miguel Estrella on March 25.

“Change cannot wait. Our communities of color continue to experience trauma as a result of law-enforcement officers' actions and the inaction of our elected leaders,” the chapter’s president, Dennis Powell, said in a statement Thursday.

“It is irresponsible and dangerous to allow these circumstances to persist,” he said. Attempts to reach Powell by phone and email for further comment were unsuccessful.

The chapter asks Pittsfield’s elected officials, both municipal and state, to take specific steps. They include:

– An assessment of Pittsfield Police Department “functions,” led by people named to an advisory commission who, the group says, represent the city’s diversity and have “lived experience” of the issue.

That group, the chapter says, “will be tasked with researching non-violent crisis response best practices and models … and, authorized to recommend for adoption a new city department appropriate to the circumstances of Pittsfield.”

– Steer any new state funding to strengthen responses to people in mental-health crises not to the police department but to an “independent … peer and practitioner-led, mobile crisis unit.”

– Support proposed legislation, known as the ACES Bill (H. 2519), that would “increase the availability of non-law-enforcement, unarmed community-based response options for calls to 911.” The bill was filed in February 2021 by Lindsay N. Sabadosa, D-Northampton.

State Rep. Tricia Farley-Bouvier, D-Pittsfield, is a co-sponsor; the bill was referred last year to the Public Safety and Homeland Security Committee after a hearing last summer.

Alternative programs

The clinician who has augmented the Pittsfield Police Department’s response to people in crisis had just ended a shift on the night Estrella was shot outside his apartment building on Onota Street.

The chapter says that program is insufficient, echoing calls from others locally in the wake of Estrella’s death.

“Pittsfield lacks adequate, appropriate, racially and culturally responsive mental health services,” the chapter said Thursday. “Currently, access to crisis counseling and response is limited to an unknown crisis 1-800 number or the over-utilized emergency room at Berkshire Medical Center.”

The statement asserts that city officials should not rely mainly on police to respond to mental-health calls – and points to programs elsewhere in Massachusetts and in Oregon.

“There are many [alternatives in] responding to non-violent emergency calls every day in this country,” the chapter’s statement says.

It points, for example, to the Crisis Assistance Helping Out On The Streets (CAHOOTS) program in Eugene, Ore. That program’s staff, the statement says, handle “social service type calls for service, including crisis counseling … and transport for people who are intoxicated, mentally ill, or disoriented.”

“Mobile crisis response teams serve our neighbors. Our current co-responder program in Pittsfield does not,” the statement says.