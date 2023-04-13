Narcan is now available at a 24-hour distribution box at the Dalton Senior Center. Soon, there will be about 20 such boxes

DALTON — At the Dalton Senior Center, 40 Field St., you can now get free naloxone, medication that reverses an opioid overdose, any time of day or night.

Sarah DeJesus, Berkshire Harm Reduction program manager, on Thursday morning strapped to a pole in the center's parking lot a purple-and-white box that holds doses of naloxone, known as Narcan.

"The more we can increase access points for people, the quicker we can start working toward chipping away at fatal overdoses and keeping people alive," DeJesus said. "The more boxes we can get into the community, the more accessibility people have to naloxone and the more likely people are to save a life."

It's one of many boxes that will soon be installed across the county. Over the next month, about 20 will go up in Pittsfield, North Adams and Dalton through Berkshire Harm Reduction and the HEALing Communities Study, a federally paid-for project that to aims to prevent, or at least decrease, opioid overdose deaths.

The boxes will be installed in such places as the Pittsfield Police Department, churches, and on the campus of the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, DeJesus said.

Inside, there are 18 free doses of Narcan, a nasal spray and detailed instructions on how to use it.

To place the boxes, Berkshire Harm Reduction looked for overdose hot spots and also spread them out strategically to increase access across the county, DeJesus said. Already, anyone can pick up Narcan for free at Berkshire Harm Reduction in North Adams, Pittsfield and Great Barrington. Narcan also is available at pharmacies.

Berkshire Harm Reduction, a Berkshire Health Systems program, will refill and maintain the boxes. The HEALing Communities Study paid for the dispensing boxes.

When the National Institutes of Health in April 2019 announced the multi-state HEALing Communities, the objective was to reduce opioid overdose deaths by 40 percent over several years. In the Berkshires, deaths have risen over the past decade, and 62 people died from opioid overdoses in 2021, the most recent county data available from the state.

Coalitions in North Adams and Pittsfield through the HEALing Communities study have been meeting since last year and working on strategies to reduce overdose deaths.

The new Narcan boxes, like the one in Dalton, are one strategy.

"It's part of our broader goal to normalize naloxone and get as many kits [as possible] into the community," said Andy Ottoson, community coordinator for the study in Pittsfield and a senior public health planner at the Berkshire Regional Planning Commission.

The first 20 boxes are a start, he said, and the longer-term goal is to install 60 boxes of various sizes in Pittsfield alone. The Pittsfield coalition wants to put them in bars and restaurants, for example, and has budgeted up to $20,000 in study money for them, Ottoson said.

As a nasal spray, naloxone is simple to administer, DeJesus said. "One of the great things about Narcan is it doesn't do any harm to someone who's not having an overdose," she said. "If you think there's any chance it may be an overdose, administer Narcan."

As DeJesus and her coworker, Bob Dean, installed the box Thursday morning, town officials watched.

"This is a great step forward," said Tom Hutcheson, Dalton's town manager.

"The seniors are interested," said Kelly Pizzi, Dalton's director of Council on Aging. "It's not isolated to young people; anyone can be dependent on opiates," she said, adding that and she has picked up hypodermic needles in the parking lot. "It's a good partnership," she said. "Even if it saves one life, it's good."

Ideally, people will take with them Narcan doses from the boxes, DeJesus said. By taking them, DeJesus said, people will have them "ahead of time and have them on hand should they need them in an overdose situation."