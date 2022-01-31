Balderdash Cellars Winery and neighbors reach an agreement over live music permit in Richmond

RICHMOND — A long-running lawsuit by a group of four neighbors against the Balderdash Cellars winery on State Road (Route 41), and the town appears en route to being settled.

The agreement, which remains to be formally approved and signed by the Select Board members, hinges on a revised special permit for the farm property co-owned by Christian and Donna Hanson. Balderdash offers entertainment, wine, spirits and scheduled visits by food trucks on the scenic land overlooking Richmond Pond.

The town has agreed to consider the revisions as part of the annual review provided by the permit, Select Board Chairman Neal Pilson stated at last week’s board meeting. “I’m pleased that a settlement agreement has been reached,” he told The Eagle on Monday.

The settlement is not binding on the town until a required public hearing, still to be scheduled, that will include the annual review. It has been signed by the four neighbors who filed the lawsuit at Berkshire Superior Court last March as well as by Christian Hanson.

The lawsuit was filed by the neighbors against Balderdash’s corporate owners, Primadonna LLC, which controls the real estate at 79 State Road, and Berkshire Winery LLC, in charge of the business, and the three Richmond Select Board members.

The legal action was aimed at overturning the Select Board’s approved special permit allowing events with live music on a predetermined schedule, with noise restrictions for outdoor amplified performances.

The pending agreement requires Balderdash to provide two weeks or reasonable advance notice for any farm function events involving more than 100 people.

The portion of the settlement involving modifications to the revised farm-function special permit filed last March requires Select Board approval following the public hearing.

According to the agreement, both sides acknowledge that the Select Board may approve some or all of the requested terms. But completing the settlement requires board approval of all the amendments to the special permit.

Other provisions include:

• No live exterior amplified music allowed on Thursdays.

• Restrictions on continuous or repetitive “noise” based on measured sound levels at the outer property line, as close as possible to the Richmond Shores development. Previous sound restrictions in the existing special permit remain in place.

• Completion of the historic barn renovation as soon as possible, with a July 31 target for substantial completion, taking into consideration availability of labor and materials as well as weather and other variables.

• Acknowledgement that the Select Board’s permit was valid, and not “arbitrary, capricious, erroneous or exceeding the board’s authority,” as had been alleged by the group of neighbors.

• A meeting between one of the neighbors who filed the lawsuit and Hanson or his designated representative if the four neighbors believe noise has exceeded the designated sound levels. The meetings, on neutral territory at the corner of Shore and Town Beach roads, must be reasonable in frequency and number.

After final approval of the settlement, the court action would be terminated with no further appeals allowed and a stipulation that the neighbors have no other complaints, charges, arbitration actions or claims pending with any local, state or federal court, administrative agency or arbitration group.